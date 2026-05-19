Trump’s Ballroom plan is facing opposition from his own party, and one Senate Republican is threatening to vote no on the imminent funding bill

A proposed $1 billion investment for a new White House ballroom has hit a major legislative roadblock, with Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina leading a charge against including the provision in an upcoming budget reconciliation package, The Hill reported. This high-stakes internal dispute threatens to stall a broader $72 billion bill intended to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol operations through 2029.

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Senator Tillis made his position clear in an email memo circulated to his Republican colleagues. He explicitly warned that he would vote against any reconciliation package brought to the floor this week if the ballroom funding remains part of the deal. He described the proposal as a major policy problem and argued that rushing the legislation is a strategic mistake.

Beyond the ballroom issue, Tillis expressed deep frustration with the White House for setting what he described as an arbitrary June 1 deadline for the bill. He argued that this pressure shows that senior administration officials are indifferent to the political timelines of incumbent senators who are currently managing their own reelection campaigns.

With the Republican majority in the Senate sitting on such a razor-thin margin, leadership can barely afford a single defection, let alone a growing list of skeptics

One of the specific concerns raised by Tillis involves the personal schedule of Senator John Cornyn of Texas. Senator Cornyn is currently facing a primary runoff against Ken Paxton, and Tillis is worried that forcing a lengthy debate on this reconciliation bill will keep Cornyn away from the campaign trail at a critical moment.

In his message to colleagues, Tillis compared the sudden inclusion of the ballroom funding to the last-minute insertion of healthcare policy changes in last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. He warned that this kind of legislative maneuvering creates political fodder for Democratic candidates in the upcoming midterm elections.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis could derail a GOP budget bill to fund immigration enforcement operations over White House ballroom funding. https://t.co/5cpQ7qGnCD — Straight Arrow (@StraightArrow__) May 19, 2026

The administration has defended the ballroom project as a necessary security upgrade. Secret Service Director Sean Curran recently briefed senators on the details, which include $220 million for White House complex hardening. This portion of the funding is slated to cover bulletproof glass, drone detection technology, and chemical filtration systems, all intended to protect the President, his family, and visitors.

Additionally, $180 million is earmarked for a new visitor screening center, while the remaining $600 million would support broader Secret Service training and aerial defense measures. Despite these security arguments, the proposal has failed to win over everyone in the GOP. Senators like John Curtis, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Rick Scott have also expressed reservations about the funding.

Adding another layer of complexity, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled over the weekend that the ballroom provision cannot be included in a reconciliation package that passes by a simple majority. She determined that the project is too broad in scope, as it requires the coordination of many government agencies that fall outside the jurisdiction of the Judiciary Committee.

While this ruling technically forces the provision out of the current package, Senate Majority Leader John Thune has remained undeterred. On Monday afternoon, Thune indicated that he is not giving up on the ballroom funding and plans to continue revising the language until it meets the necessary standards to pass the parliamentarian’s review.

Senator Thune is pushing to keep the momentum going, telling reporters that he believes the Senate should move the package this week. He stated, “I think that if we can get it done, we should get it done. I’m always somebody who believes, especially around here, you want to strike while the iron’s hot, and I think if we, if we’re ready to go, the committees have acted, and we’re in a good place with parliamentarian, and we’ve got, you know, decent attendance here, then I think we want to try and wrap this up.”

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats are watching the internal GOP conflict closely. Senator Jeff Merkley, the top Democrat on the Senate Budget Committee, praised the parliamentarian’s decision to strike the ballroom funding. “We cannot let Republicans waste our national treasure on a mission of chaos and corruption while turning a blind eye to the needs of the American people,” Merkley said. He also noted his expectation that Republicans would continue searching for ways to reinsert the funding despite the recent setback.

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