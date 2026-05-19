Fresh off primary loss, Bill Cassidy pounces on Trump DOJ’s $1.8 billion compensation fund, and he’s calling it a ‘slush fund’

The Trump administration recently announced the creation of a $1.776 billion compensation fund. This fund, officially titled the Anti-Weaponization Fund, is designed to provide payouts to individuals who believe they were unjustly targeted for investigation or prosecution. The move comes as part of a settlement that resolves the lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump against the Internal Revenue Service regarding the leak of his tax returns.

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Senator Bill Cassidy, who is fresh off his loss in the Louisiana Senate Republican primary, didn’t hold back his criticism of the move. Speaking to reporters at the Capitol on Monday evening, Cassidy characterized the fund as a slush fund and questioned its legal basis, The Hill reported. He pointed out that he hasn’t seen any actual legal precedent for this type of arrangement.

When asked about the situation, Cassidy was clear about his frustration. “I don’t actually see any legal precedent for that. We are a nation of laws, you can’t just make up things whole-piece,” he said. He further illustrated the odd nature of the deal by explaining how an attorney described it to him. “Somebody explained it to me this way, an attorney. … It is as if somebody sued themselves and agreed upon a settlement with themselves that’s going to be funded by the rest of us. If that’s the case: What?!” he remarked.

The administration’s move has drawn sharp rebukes from across the aisle as well

On Monday, Senate Democrats labeled the fund a slush fund, with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer taking to the Senate floor to express his disapproval. “Trump is shaking hands with himself in order to fund his insurrectionist army to the tune of two billion dollars,” Schumer said. He also called it “a nearly two-billion-dollar slush fund for his MAGA allies and January 6th insurrectionists.”

The fund is intended to allow people who believe they were targeted for political purposes, including by the Biden administration Justice Department, to apply for compensation. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the goal is to create “a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.” Blanche is expected to face questions about the fund when he testifies on Capitol Hill this Tuesday regarding the Justice Department budget.

GOP Sen. Cassidy calls out Trump DOJ’s $1.8 billion compensation fund as ‘slush fund’ #TheHill https://t.co/i4XkCQY7Q3 — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) May 19, 2026

Despite the intensity of the pushback, Cassidy appeared largely unfettered by the recent campaign results. When asked how he felt after the primary, he simply declared, “I feel great.” He also stood by his past decisions, specifically his vote to convict President Trump on the impeachment charge of inciting insurrection during the 2021 Senate trial. “I voted to uphold the Constitution. When I die, if that’s put in my obituary: He voted to uphold the Constitution, it’s going to be better obituary,” he said.

The timing of this critique is notable, as President Trump recently celebrated Cassidy’s primary defeat on Truth Social this past Saturday. Trump posted, “His disloyalty to the man who got him elected is now a part of legend, and it’s nice to see that his political career is OVER!”

Other Republican lawmakers are taking a more cautious approach, asking for more information before making a final judgment. Senator John Kennedy, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, expressed a need for clarity on the logistics of the fund. “Obviously, I want to know where the money’s coming from,” Kennedy said. “Are we going to pay for it some other way or are we just going to borrow the money? Who would be eligible?” He added that while he is open to the concept, he has a lot of questions.

The legal origin of the fund stems from a lawsuit where Trump alleged that a leak of his tax records caused him reputational harm. A former IRS contractor, Charles Edward Littlejohn, was sentenced to five years in prison for leaking that information. However, the resolution of this lawsuit has raised eyebrows. Judge Kathleen Williams, who handled the case, dismissed it on Monday and admonished the government agencies for a lack of transparency. She noted that no agency had submitted proper settlement documents to ensure the resolution was appropriate.

As the debate continues, the administration maintains that the fund is about making things right. During a Monday afternoon event at the White House, Trump was asked if individuals who committed violence on January 6 would be eligible for compensation. He responded that the decision would depend on a committee, adding, “I didn’t do this deal. It was told to me yesterday.” He described the purpose of the fund as “reimbursing people who were horribly treated.” With nearly 100 House Democrats already organizing to block the move, this is clearly going to be a major point of contention for some time.

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