‘There’s no room in this party to destroy his agenda’: Lindsey Graham rips into Bill Cassidy after seat loss, and Thomas Massie is next on list

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the political landscape within the Republican Party is shifting in a way that leaves very little room for those who don’t align perfectly with the current leadership. Sen. Lindsey Graham made this point abundantly clear when he addressed the recent primary results in Louisiana. Following the news that Sen. Bill Cassidy failed to advance to a runoff for his seat, Graham didn’t hold back his thoughts on where the party stands today.

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As reported by The Hill, Graham stated, “There’s no room in this party to destroy his agenda or to destroy him and his family as a Republican. Democrats do it all the time.” He continued by emphasizing that for those who choose to work with the other side of the aisle in ways that undermine the president, the consequences at the ballot box are likely to be severe. “If you align with Democrats to stop his agenda like Massie does, you’re going to lose. If you align with Democrats to drive him out of office, like Cassidy did, you’re going to lose,” Graham explained.

This development follows a major primary outcome where Cassidy, an incumbent senator, was unable to move forward in his reelection bid. According to Decision Desk HQ, Cassidy was projected to miss the runoff in the Louisiana GOP Senate primary this past Saturday. Instead, it was Trump-endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow and Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming who advanced.

This shift in the political tide is particularly significant because Louisiana recently transitioned to a closed-primary system, moving away from the state’s traditional jungle primary format

Cassidy had opposed this change, and it seems the new rules, which restricted voting to registered Republicans only, played a role in the outcome of his toughest reelection battle since he first won the seat in 2014. The president has been vocal about his desire to see these changes within the party.

Following Saturday’s results, he took to Truth Social to share his thoughts on the outcome. “His disloyalty to the man who got him elected is now a part of a legend, and it’s nice to see that his political career is OVER!” he wrote. He also praised Letlow, calling her a “spectacular person” who would not let voters down.

Lindsey Graham on Sen. Cassidy's defeat: "If you try to destroy President Trump, you're gonna lose, because this is the party of Donald Trump" pic.twitter.com/cpVBWebcLB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2026

Letlow, for her part, focused her campaign on her support for the president and highlighted her opposition to Cassidy’s past actions, specifically his vote for impeachment. “This is not my seat, it’s the people’s seat,” Letlow told supporters late Saturday. “Unfortunately, I believe [Cassidy] forgot that when he took that vote that he should not have, and Louisiana did not forget.”

While Cassidy has maintained that he was simply trying to work toward the betterment of his state and country, the political fallout from his 2021 vote to convict the president has been a recurring theme. Even before the polls closed, the president had labeled him a “disloyal disaster.” Cassidy, reflecting on the results while standing with his wife, said, “When you participate in democracy, sometimes it doesn’t turn out the way you want it to, but you don’t pout, you don’t whine, you don’t claim the election was stolen, you don’t find a reason why you lost.”

The focus is now shifting toward Rep. Thomas Massie. The president has made it clear that he is aiming to unseat the Kentucky lawmaker, calling him “the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country” in a Truth Social post early Sunday morning. Despite this, Massie has suggested that the attention from the president is actually providing a boost to his own campaign efforts. Graham, however, remains unconvinced that Massie can survive the pressure.

“You can disagree with President Trump, but if you try to destroy him, you’re going to lose, because this is the party of Donald Trump,” Graham told host Kristen Welker. It’s a bold statement that reflects the current reality for many in the party. Whether or not this sentiment will hold for every upcoming contest remains to be seen, but the message from the party’s leadership is undeniable.

The era of internal dissent, at least regarding the president’s core agenda, is being met with a very firm response from the base and the party’s most prominent voices.

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