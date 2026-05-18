Trump skipped his own free faith event to go golfing and sent a recycled video instead. The empty seats in front of the screen said the rest

Donald Trump chose to spend his day at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, instead of attending his own faith event. The event, called Rededicate 250, was held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and was billed as a National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving. Rather than showing up in person, Trump sent a pre-recorded video message that played to rows of empty seats.

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The three-minute video was not even new footage. According to the Associated Press, it was the same video Trump had recorded back in April for a separate event called America Reads the Bible, reports The Daily Beast. The recycled clip was broadcast six hours into the eight-hour event, during which Trump read a verse from 2 Chronicles 7:14, urging people to “humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways.”

While Trump stayed on the golf course, other members of his administration took part in the program. House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared in person to give a speech. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth each sent pre-recorded video messages. Trump also acknowledged the event on Truth Social, writing in all caps, “I HOPE EVERYBODY AT REDEDICATE 250 IS HAVING A GOOD TIME.”

The empty seats and inflated claims tell a bigger story about the event’s real impact

The event was organized by Freedom 250, a group backed by the White House that is planning several celebrations for the country’s upcoming anniversary. The website for the event said it expected several thousand attendees. While both the Associated Press and The Washington Post reported a crowd of thousands, livestream footage and photos repeatedly showed empty seats, particularly near the front of the stage.

All attendees, including children, were required to register through an RSVP form despite the event being free. Despite what the cameras showed, some Trump supporters insisted the day was a success. Teenage pro-Trump influencer Bo Loudon claimed on social media that Washington, D.C. was “filled to the brim with patriots honoring God.” Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka also wrote on social media that there was a huge crowd present.

Trump sent in a pre-recorded video for the Rededicate 250 blasphemy fest instead of speaking in person, and he still could barely read it cogently



(also, note him covering up the disfigured back of his right hand) pic.twitter.com/yhf7Gc3WEc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2026

This comes as Trump has also faced criticism for dismissing concerns over Americans’ financial struggles, with the president doubling down on remarks that drew widespread backlash. During his address at the event, Vice President Vance spoke about young Americans returning to church and mentioned Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Evangelical preacher Franklin Graham took a far harsher tone, telling the crowd that America was “morally rotten” and “completely sick with sin” because it had embraced gay marriage and transgenderism. The event also drew commentary about the administration’s broader messaging.

According to Mediaite, during a Sunday afternoon broadcast, John Blake said the rally served as a symbol of the administration pushing what he described as white Christian nationalism. Blake noted that while past presidents like Jimmy Carter were openly religious, he argued that no one has pushed this specific ideology as explicitly as the current president.

I’m sure the White House will try to hype up their MAGA “Rededicate 250” event in Washington DC but there’s a cringe-inducing display of empty chairs near the front pic.twitter.com/LmQWSzUqvo — Mike Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) May 17, 2026

The National Mall, which sees around 32 million visitors each year and can hold over a million people, has hosted enormous events in the past. The 1976 Bicentennial fireworks and the 2004 March for Women’s Lives each drew crowds estimated at roughly one million. This event fell well short of that scale.

The Rededicate 250 gathering also came about a month after Trump deleted an AI-generated image of himself in a Jesus-like pose, following a clash with Pope Leo XIV. Around the same time, Trump was also making headlines overseas for confronting Taiwan over chip industry dominance during his meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing.

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