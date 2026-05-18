‘Party of Donald Trump’: Lindsey Graham reminds the GOP who runs the show, even though he once said ‘count me out’ on Trump on the Senate floor

Senator Lindsey Graham made it clear that the Republican Party has entered a new era under President Donald Trump. Graham stated, “This is the party of Donald Trump,” and added that anyone who tries to oppose the president or block his agenda is destined to lose. His comments came after the primary defeat of Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy.

Recommended Videos

Cassidy, a two-term senator and physician, finished with roughly 25% of the vote in Saturday’s Louisiana primary. He was defeated by Trump-endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow, who got about 45%, and state Treasurer John Fleming, who took 28%. Both Letlow and Fleming are now heading to a June 27 runoff. Cassidy becomes the first sitting U.S. senator to lose a primary since 2017.

According to Yahoo News, Trump celebrated the result on social media, writing, “It’s nice to see that his political career is OVER!” The president had spent months calling Cassidy “disloyal,” largely because of Cassidy’s 2021 vote to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial. Graham said he personally likes Cassidy and considered him a great senator, but that the outcome came down to that one political decision Cassidy made years ago.

Graham’s complete reversal on Trump shows just how total the president’s hold on the party really is

It is worth noting that Graham himself once declared his break from Trump after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. He said on the Senate floor, “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.” That position did not last long. Within weeks, Graham was back at Mar-a-Lago, and he has since become one of Trump’s most vocal defenders in the Senate and on cable news.

By August 2021, Graham told the New York Times that his earlier comments had been misinterpreted. He explained, “No! What I was trying to say to my colleagues and to the country was, ‘This process has come to a conclusion.'” Graham’s full turnaround makes his current remarks about party loyalty all the more striking.

Lindsey Graham on Bill Cassidy and Thomas Massie:

Massie is going to lose. You can disagree with Trump but if you try to destroy him, you’re going to lose because this is the party of Donald Trump. Thank you President Trump for endorsing me. pic.twitter.com/SwPk7lQkkc — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2026

Trump’s push against those he sees as disloyal is not stopping with Cassidy. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican who has frequently clashed with the president, is next on the list. Trump is sending Pete Hegseth to Kentucky to campaign against Massie ahead of Tuesday’s primary, a notable move given Hegseth’s role as defense secretary.

Meanwhile, scrutiny of Trump-backed candidates facing serious accusations continues to grow within the party. Massie, who co-authored a law requiring the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and opposes the Iran war, remains defiant. “You can tell that I’m ahead in the polls and they’re desperate,” Massie told ABC News on Sunday, pointing to millions of dollars and tens of thousands of donors as proof of grassroots support.

Massie: You can tell that I'm ahead in the polls and they're desperate. That's why they're sending the Secretary of War to my district tomorrow. That's why the president's losing sleep and tweeting about this. That's why AIPAC has dumped another $3 million into my race this… pic.twitter.com/vdEBn9ppbH — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2026

The Kentucky primary has seen at least $29 million in spending and serves as a major test of whether Trump’s influence can overcome traditional fiscal conservatism within the party. Democrats are trying to take advantage of the situation, arguing that Trump is pushing out moderate voices and leaving the party in a difficult position for future elections.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently said on CNN that normal, honest, and conservative Republicans are finding they have “less and less of a home in Donald Trump’s Republican Party.”

Cassidy used his concession speech to deliver a final message, stating, “And if someone doesn’t understand that and attempts to control others through using the levers of power, they’re about serving themselves. They’re not about serving us. And that person is not qualified to be a leader.” Despite that warning, the party continues to move in the direction Trump sets.

For now, the message from the top is straightforward: loyalty to the president is the main requirement for political survival in today’s GOP. Trump’s ability to reshape the party is clear, and primary results like the one in Louisiana show that even long-serving senators are not safe if they cross him.

A GOP donor’s warning over falling gas prices adds further pressure on Republicans heading into the next round of elections. The question going forward is how candidates across the country will navigate these pressures as that time approaches.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy