Take-Two CEO finally answers GTA 6 release date question with two blunt words, then makes a stunning admission about how late it really is

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on November 19, 2026, while openly admitting the title is approximately 18 months behind its original internal target. The update came during Zelnick’s appearance on the Founders podcast, hosted by David Senra. When asked directly about the release date, Zelnick cut through the speculation with two words: “November 19th. I do know.”

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Zelnick addressed the delay with candor, noting, “I think we’re about 18 months behind the original date. Not much more than that.” Rather than framing this as a failure, he placed it within Take-Two’s broader philosophy of prioritizing creative quality over rigid release calendars, as detailed by Dexerto.

He pointed to the original Borderlands as a precedent. According to Zelnick, the development team approached him two months before launch requesting a complete overhaul of the art style, a change that required a $50 million investment and pushed the release back by a full year. He approved it, maintains the game would not have succeeded without that pivot, and stated he doubts anyone else in the industry would have made the same call.

Zelnick has linked the game’s delay to a deliberate quality standard

Zelnick also spoke to why GTA VI commands such global attention, describing it as “the most valuable entertainment IP ever created” when accounting for the scale of the project. Because Grand Theft Auto V has continued to perform strongly through regular updates and its online ecosystem, Rockstar Games has the financial flexibility to absorb delays. Zelnick noted that “Online games are highly social experiences,” which sustains engagement while the team finalizes the next installment. Amid broader anticipation around the title, GTA 6 pre-orders are reportedly imminent following a leaked retailer email sent to content creators.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has said GTA 6 is about 18 months behind its original release date, suggesting spring 2025 was once the internal target. https://t.co/wvdutDgT2c pic.twitter.com/ZM87jmbxZU — IGN (@IGN) May 18, 2026

The November 19 confirmation follows a period of sustained pressure from industry insiders and former Rockstar developers who have publicly stated the game cannot afford another delay. Take-Two has been equally direct on the financial side. In the company’s third quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings release, which covered the period ending December 31, 2025, Zelnick stated that the anticipated launch of GTA VI is central to the company’s projections, with record Net Bookings expected in fiscal 2027.

Net Bookings for fiscal year 2026 are projected to range between $6.65 billion and $6.7 billion, supported by the company’s broader portfolio including NBA 2K, Red Dead Redemption, and the ongoing Grand Theft Auto ecosystem. Take-Two has also confirmed the game is built entirely without generative AI, with Zelnick previously stating that Rockstar’s handcrafted development approach extends to every building, street, and neighborhood in the game world.

Those projections carry key assumptions, including continued growth in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S installed base and the timely delivery of titles. Take-Two projects that fiscal 2027 performance will establish a new financial baseline for the business, enhance profitability, and provide greater balance sheet flexibility.

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