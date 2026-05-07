Analysts just revealed how much GTA 6 has cost to develop. It makes every other video game budget look like pocket change

The numbers behind GTA 6 are starting to feel less like a video game budget and more like a government report. Analysts estimate that Take-Two has spent somewhere between $1 billion and $1.5 billion on the game so far. Most big-budget triple-A titles make news when they hit a few hundred million dollars, so this puts GTA 6 in a completely different category.

Recommended Videos

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has not given an exact figure, but he did admit that “it was expensive.” To put that in context, Concord had a reported development budget of around $200 million, and both The Last of Us: Part II and Horizon Forbidden West also crossed that same mark. Even Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reached $700 million over its full life cycle, which still falls well short of what GTA 6 is estimated to have cost, according to Business Insider.

Part of what is driving the cost is the sheer amount of human effort involved. Some staff at Rockstar have been working on this game for over a decade. Zelnick has spoken about giving teams “unlimited financial, creative human resources” with the goal of delivering perfection. On top of that, Rockstar is not using generative AI at all, with Zelnick saying it has “zero part” in the creative process, meaning every element of the game is being built entirely by people.

The game’s price tag at launch is still unclear, but Rockstar believes players will pay for real value

With so much money poured into development, many are wondering what GTA 6 will cost when it releases on November 19, 2026. Bank of America has suggested a price of $80, which would be $10 more than the current standard. Some have speculated the price could go as high as $100. Fans are already keeping a close eye on upcoming GTA 6 reveal dates that could finally confirm key details about the game.

Zelnick has been open about his thinking on pricing. He told an audience at iicon, “consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery. How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got.”

He also pointed out that game prices have not kept up with inflation over the past decade, which appears to be his way of building a case for a higher launch price when the time comes. While the financial and pricing conversation continues, reports have emerged about working conditions during the final stretch of development.

A new Rockstar Games review on Glassdoor from an employee working on GTA 6 says:



– They’re expected to complete tasks that usually take 5-6 months in 2-3 months

– Work schedule has been hectic since last month and they’re working overtime

– The last few weeks have been a toll on… pic.twitter.com/liukhVLimH — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) May 3, 2026

A worker based in Bangalore, India, described a “hectic” schedule where employees were working from morning until as late as 3 a.m. to meet deadlines, with tasks that normally take five to six months being compressed into two to three months, according to Complex. A separate account from a U.S.-based employee mentioned a “crunch micromanaging culture.”

The excitement around the game remains massive regardless, and a recently updated fan-made GTA 6 map on Reddit shows just how deeply players are already diving into every detail before launch. Industry commentator Reece Reilly, also known as Kiwi Talkz, commented on the situation in India, saying, “what you call crunch is just normal day to day work in India, so 100% yes lol.”

GTA 6 is unlikely to cost $100 based on what CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a new interview:



“Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery.



How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing… pic.twitter.com/A3zCpv8QP9 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) April 29, 2026

He noted that what may seem intense by Western standards can be considered routine in some regions, though it is difficult to know how widespread these conditions are across the company. It is worth noting that Rockstar has tried to address working conditions in recent years.

Back in 2023, reports indicated the environment was “night and day” compared to the intense crunch that happened during the development of Red Dead Redemption 2. Still, the pressure of delivering what many expect to be the biggest entertainment launch of all time is clearly taking a toll as the November deadline gets closer.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy