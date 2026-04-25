A disabled streamer’s condition got so bad he had to find a new way to play, and what he’s doing with his eyes now is hard to believe

Twitch streamer HandicapableSean has returned to streaming after a two-year absence, his last post on X dating back to May 2024. He is now working toward completing Super Mario 64 using only his eyes.

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Sean is a gamer and content creator living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a severe progressive genetic neuromuscular disorder. Caused by mutations to the DMD gene, it prevents the body from producing a protein called dystrophin, leaving muscle cells vulnerable to injury and leading to progressive degeneration and weakness. The disease primarily impacts males and occurs in approximately 1 in 3,500 to 5,000 male births.

As detailed by Dexerto, Sean was previously well known for dominating difficult games using his chin to navigate controls, going viral in 2022 for taking down bosses in Elden Ring. His condition has since progressed faster than expected, forcing him to adapt entirely. He told viewers, “My disability has progressed faster recently,” before adding, “But I shall overcome hardship with my love of gaming and technology.”

His new setup is more sophisticated than most gaming rigs

To make eye-controlled gameplay work, Sean is using the Tobii Eye Tracker 5 paired with software called Iris. He has also integrated SensePilot, a specialized program that enables hands-free PC control by tracking head movements and facial gestures. The combination forms a complex but functional system that keeps gaming accessible despite his physical limitations.

I am beating Super Mario 64 with only my EYES



My disability may have progressed but I will keep gaming!

Currently live Link in bio! pic.twitter.com/JySYRDa6M3 — HandicapableSean (@HanDcapableSean) April 24, 2026

Sean has mentioned interest in exploring more advanced solutions, telling Dexerto he may look into Neuralink in the future. Other gamers have already had success playing through brain implants, making it a realistic path as the technology matures. He returned to a Twitch platform that has seen plenty of its own headlines lately, including a streamer’s divisive rent-through-ads plan that drew backlash from viewers earlier this year.

Sean is part of a broader community of disabled gamers who have consistently pushed back against the idea that hardware limitations define what is possible. Competitive Street Fighter player Brolylegs became well known for executing complex combos using his mouth to manipulate a controller, and Twitch has become a key platform for creators like these to build dedicated audiences. The platform’s reach was demonstrated when a South Korean streamer’s live broadcast turned into a live missing person reunion.

The medical landscape for those living with DMD has shifted significantly. Boys with the condition historically did not survive much beyond their teen years, but advances in multidisciplinary care, standardized corticosteroid treatments, exon skipping drugs, and gene therapy have extended life expectancy considerably. Many young adults with DMD are now attending college and building careers that were not possible for previous generations.

Sean returned to his Twitch community of over 8.7K followers with his eye-tracking setup already in place, focused on completing Super Mario 64.

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