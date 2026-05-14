GTA 6 pre-orders could open in days after a leaked retailer email was sent to YouTubers and one insider says it’s all real

GTA 6 pre-orders may be just days away, with a leaked retailer email pointing to a narrow window that has already sent the community into a frenzy. As detailed by Bits From Bytes, a gaming YouTuber named Frogboyx1Gaming shared footage of an affiliate email from Best Buy explicitly mentioning a GTA 6 Pre Order (Physical Game) campaign scheduled to run from May 18 to May 21. A popular GTA 6 updates page on X caught wind of the footage, prompting the question of whether retailers were preparing for pre-orders.

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It didn’t take long for another creator, TGGonYT, to weigh in on X with a more definitive response. He posted that he had received the email himself, confirming it was real, while questioning whether its leak was intentional. As detailed by LADBible, Reports from Reddit of fans claiming to have seen similar notices only added to the sense that the official pre-order window is imminent.

Rockstar has been keeping things quiet lately, with no trailer since May 5, 2025. There is widespread speculation that a third trailer could drop before the Take-Two earnings call on May 21, which would be a calculated move to build momentum ahead of the investor update.

GTA 6 pricing and where to pre-order safely

Rockstar has not officially announced a start date, pricing, or edition tiers. The game is confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no word yet on a PC version, which historically follows later. Amid the analyst coverage of GTA 6’s $2 billion development budget, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has hinted at fair value pricing, with most analysts expecting a standard edition to land between $70 and $80.

A tiered structure with Special or Collector’s Editions climbing higher is widely anticipated, though nothing is confirmed. For those eager to secure a copy, the safest move right now is to add the game to a wishlist on the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store for an immediate notification when pre-orders go live. Scam sites claiming to offer early access or discounted keys have already surfaced, so sticking to verified retailers like Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, and official console storefronts is essential.

The game has moved from an original 2025 window to a November 19, 2026, release date following delays. This is not the only turbulence Rockstar has faced in the lead-up to launch, as the studio previously dealt with a cyberattack threatening a GTA 6 data leak after hackers accessed its cloud servers. Rockstar has confirmed that marketing will ramp up significantly over the summer, meaning a steady stream of trailers, screenshots, and commercials is expected in the months ahead.

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