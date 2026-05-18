Take-Two CEO told an interviewer one casual thing about $70 and $80 games, and it accidentally tipped GTA 6’s real price

Grand Theft Auto VI is on track for its November 19, 2026 release date, but a pricing leak has rattled the community in the weeks leading up to launch. Dutch retailer Gameshop Twente listed the game at €99, the equivalent of roughly $115, which sent alarm bells through an already impatient fanbase. As first highlighted by CBR, that figure is almost certainly a placeholder or premium edition price rather than the standard retail cost.

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The more meaningful signal on pricing came from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, who let something slip during an interview earlier this year. Asked about the future of in-game advertising on console and PC, he drew a clear line between free-to-play titles and paid ones. “Well, for free-to-play titles, yes,” he said. “For titles for which you’ve paid 70 or 80 bucks, no.”

He elaborated that contextual advertising in sports titles like NBA 2K makes sense because it mirrors the real-world arena experience, but drew a firm line at interstitial ads. “Very difficult for me to believe that we would want to have interstitial advertising in a game that someone paid 70 or 80 bucks for,” he added. “It would seem unfair.” The phrasing was casual, but the implication was clear: Take-Two considers $70 to $80 the expected price range for its premium releases.

The €99 listing was almost certainly never the real price

That retailer figure spooked a lot of people, but the industry context makes the Zelnick comments far more credible as a pricing indicator. Ahead of what looks like imminent GTA 6 pre-orders, a leaked Best Buy affiliate email referenced a pre-order campaign window running from May 18 to 21, suggesting official pricing will be confirmed very soon. Placeholder prices from retailers are common practice and rarely reflect the final number a publisher has settled on.

A Walmart employee screenshot showing GTA 6 listed at $69.99 is circulating online, with multiple retail backend systems quietly building preorder infrastructure today ahead of a possible Rockstar announcement pic.twitter.com/riVutlzm1T — Gaming Hall of Fame (@GamingH0F) May 18, 2026

Gaming insider Tom Henderson had separately reported GTA 6 priced at $80 for the standard edition, in line with what Nintendo has been charging for its biggest first-party titles. That figure aligns with Zelnick’s own framing, and most analysts covering the title have landed in the same $70 to $80 range for the base version.

Beyond pricing, Take-Two is managing several other pressures ahead of launch. An ongoing UK court case accuses the company of illegal union busting, with allegations that employees were fired for being union members or attempting to organise. Alex Marshall, president of the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain, described the situation in mid-March as “one of the most blatant and ruthless acts of union busting in the history of the games industry.”

Australia’s updated Age-Restricted Materials Code adds another compliance layer, requiring online players to verify their identities before accessing explicit or R-rated content. Publishers operating globally have had to build regional compliance into their release planning, and GTA 6 is not exempt.

The November 19 launch date remains confirmed and, according to insider reporting, is not expected to move.

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