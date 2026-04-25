Michael B. Jordan just won his first Oscar, then immediately signed on to produce a Battlefield movie with the director who made Mission: Impossible

Michael B. Jordan is officially moving into the world of major video game adaptations, and he is bringing some heavy firepower with him. Fresh off his Oscar win for Sinners, Jordan has joined forces with director Christopher McQuarrie to develop a feature film based on Electronic Arts’ Battlefield franchise. As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the duo spent Thursday taking the package to Hollywood’s biggest studios, kicking off what is already shaping into a significant bidding war.

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McQuarrie is attached to write, direct, and produce the adaptation, with EA also signed on as a producer. Jordan is attached to produce and may eventually star, depending on how negotiations develop. No studio has formally committed yet, but meetings were held with Apple and Sony this week, with more discussions scheduled for Friday.

The timing is no accident. Battlefield 6, the latest entry in EA’s long-running military shooter series, finished 2025 as the top-selling game in the US, outselling Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 by a wide margin. The game moved 7 million copies in its first three days and posted the strongest launch month of any title in three years.

The video game IP arms race is accelerating in Hollywood

McQuarrie spent the last dozen years helming the Mission: Impossible films alongside Tom Cruise, making him a reliable hand for high-stakes action. That pedigree, combined with Jordan’s Oscar momentum, has positioned the Battlefield package as one of the hotter pitches in town. EA has been vocal about the franchise’s record-breaking performance, with over 172 million matches played online and more than 15 million hours of content watched on streaming platforms during its opening weekend alone.

A movie adaptation of ‘BATTLEFIELD’ is in the works.



• Michael B. Jordan will produce & potentially star in the film



• Christopher McQuarrie is set to direct



(Source: https://t.co/YUQIkKkkq7) pic.twitter.com/bxcu2Web21 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 24, 2026

The Battlefield film is intended for a theatrical release, putting it in direct competition with a Call of Duty adaptation already in development at Paramount. That project is being written by Taylor Sheridan and directed by Peter Berg, with a release date already set for June 30, 2028. Amid Paramount’s ongoing studio consolidation battle with Warner Bros. Discovery, it remains unclear whether McQuarrie’s team will take a meeting with the studio given that direct conflict.

Battlefield 6 is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC through Steam, the EA App, and the Epic Games Store. The game features a single-player campaign, the return of Portal for custom modes, and seasonal content including the Rogue Ops update. Video game adaptations are having a genuine moment in Hollywood this year, with the Super Mario Galaxy Movie grossing $764 million worldwide to become 2026’s biggest film so far, adding further urgency to studio battles over major IP as consolidation reshapes who controls the biggest franchises.

No plot details for the Battlefield film have been confirmed. The franchise launched in 2002 with Battlefield 1942 and has since spanned settings ranging from both World Wars to near-future combat.

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