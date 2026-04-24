Ubisoft just rebuilt Assassin’s Creed Black Flag from the ground up, and the one feature fans have begged for since 2013 is finally in

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is officially launching on July 9, 2026, bringing Edward Kenway’s pirate adventure back to modern hardware with a substantial overhaul. Ubisoft has confirmed the title is being rebuilt from the ground up using the latest version of the Anvil Engine, the same technology powering Shadows and Mirage. The project is led by Ubisoft Singapore, with many of the original developers returning to bring the game to current-generation hardware.

Recommended Videos

One of the most requested additions for longtime fans is finally here: Edward can now crouch anywhere, at any time. As detailed by Ubisoft, the update extends to how shadows and low light affect visibility during stealth sequences, and a new Observe mode expands Edward’s Eagle Vision, making it easier to track and tag targets. Instant-fail states on tailing and eavesdropping missions have also been removed; getting spotted now triggers a dynamic response from the target rather than a forced restart.

Combat has been overhauled entirely. The team has moved toward a more visceral, action-oriented approach with snappier sword fighting, smoother hidden blade animations, faster attacks, and new combos. Parrying mechanics have been reworked, quick-fire pistol and rope dart moves have been integrated, and a new enemy type called the Demolitionist has been added to raise the challenge.

The Jackdaw gets the naval upgrade it deserved

Naval combat, the centerpiece of the original, has also been expanded. Alternate fire upgrades for the Jackdaw’s weapons include shrapnel barrels that damage enemy sails and 8-pounders that expose weak points in enemy hulls. Three new officers join the crew, each with a unique ability and their own narrative quest line. The Jackdaw itself is more customizable than ever, and players can now bring a cat or monkey as a ship’s pet. The classic shanties are returning alongside 10 entirely new tracks, with GRAMMY-nominated artist Woodkid contributing a reimagined piece to be revealed closer to launch. Amid other classic games getting major new content this year, Blizzard also surprised fans with a long-awaited Diablo 2 expansion that added a new class for the first time in over two decades.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Gameplay pic.twitter.com/EEtQjGW9Tj — JorRaptor (@Jorraptor) April 23, 2026

On the technical side, the game features raytraced lighting with global illumination and reflections, fully modernized water physics, and a dynamic weather system built on Anvil Atmos that causes sails to billow and loose objects to shift during storms. On consoles, a 60 FPS performance mode is available, and PS5 Pro players receive additional rendering enhancements through PSSR. PC players have access to a wide range of settings, including support for the latest upscaling and frame generation technologies. Loading screens have been eliminated entirely. Fan anticipation for big 2026 releases has been running high across the board, with the GTA 6 community mapping project also generating significant buzz on Reddit in recent weeks.

The game launches July 9 on PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Ubisoft Store, Epic Games Store, and Steam. It will also be available through Ubisoft+ on day one and can be streamed through Nvidia GeForce Now and Blacknut. Matt Ryan has returned to record brand-new lines as Edward Kenway. The Collector’s Edition includes a 31cm Edward figurine, a leather-bound logbook, a metal brooch, a cloth map, and an exclusive steelbook. Pre-ordering any edition nets the Blackbeard’s Crimson Pack, which includes an exclusive costume for Edward, a sword, and a pistol. The standard edition is priced at $59.99.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy