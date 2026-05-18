“I never leave a tip” This Iowa man bragged about stiffing servers for months, then he discovered the restaurant finally found a way to make him pay

Some may find it odd, but it looks like leaving a tip after paying for the food is almost compulsory in restaurants at this point. I mean, even ethically, it doesn’t feel right to leave a table without tipping, but in the end, it’s a customer’s choice. While we have previously talked about a man who made the waiter mad after tipping less, something similar happened to someone who was habitual about leaving his table without tipping.

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No, chaos didn’t strike this time, but according to BroBible, an Iowa-based TikToker @captain.t.roll3 shared the consequences he faced after consistently refusing to tip the servers at his favorite food place. Apparently, you can get a “non-tipping” fee if you do something similar to what this man did. When this TikToker was handed the receipt, he was stunned to see the fee listed at about 10% of his total bill.

In his video, he said, “So I come to this restaurant pretty often, and I never leave a tip, but I noticed on my receipt this time, they charged me an $11.16 non-tipper fee.” He then referred to the fee, which was 10% of the bill, as “insane.” The TikToker was quite frustrated and kept ranting about his experience. However, the viewers seemed quite divided on this situation.

This man thinks that this tipping fee shouldn’t be legal

The TikToker further ranted on the caption, “So I already signed the merchant copy, and this is the customer copy they gave me. I noticed that they charged me a non-tipper because I don’t usually tip when I go out to eat. I’m gonna tell them to bring you back another copy of my receipt and remove this charge because this should not be legal.” I mean, we get. Nobody likes an additional amount listed on their receipt, but consistently avoiding tipping doesn’t sound right.

@captain.t.roll3 so I already signed the merchant copy and this is the customer copy they gave me. I noticed that they charged me a non-Tippery because I don’t usually tip when I go out to eat. I’m gonna tell them to bring you back another copy of my receipt and remove this charge because this should not be legal. #tipping #receipts ♬ sonido original – Gabriel 444

Like all of us who put in hard work in our respective fields, servers do the same. So, just like us, it is, of course, completely fair to expect an additional amount. But since restaurants already pay them, tipping remains a controversial topic. To several, tipping makes sense, but people like this TikToker continue to go against it. Coming back to the receipt, it looks like the restaurant has had its eyes on this Iowa man for quite a while.

Finally, they have hit back with a response that has now over a million views on TikTok. One of the viewers had a sharp response for the man, saying, “Maybe don’t go to a [restaurant] if ur not going to tip, theres always fast food.” Similarly, another one was supportive of the TikToker but sounded quite sharp towards the servers. They said, “I never understood America’s tipping culture. I’m not the waiter’s boss, so why am I responsible for their salary? Tips should be earned through good service.”

While some servers, like those at Hooters, claim they know how to become a customer’s favorite, others end up in similar situations to this TikToker, all in the name of tips. The debate may continue, but I think it goes both ways. The customer shouldn’t be in the habit of not tipping, and the servers should be happy with the amount tipped.

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