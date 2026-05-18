Two Navy fighter jets collided in midair during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. The crash abruptly ended the second day of the aerial demonstration. All four crew members were forced to eject from their aircraft, and all four are currently in stable condition and being evaluated by medical personnel.

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The incident happened at 12:10 PM local time when two Navy EA-18G aircraft, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 129 from Whidbey Island, Washington, made contact during their performance. The collision occurred approximately 2 miles northwest of the base. Video footage shared on social media captured the moment the jets collided, showing them spinning toward the ground with thick black smoke rising into the air.

According to NBC News, four parachutes were clearly visible deploying near the crash site in the footage. Col. David R. Gunter, wing commander of the 366th Fighter Wing, expressed relief about the outcome, saying, “We are incredibly thankful that everyone involved in today’s incident is safe.” He also thanked first responders for their quick work and acknowledged guests for their “patience, trust and support.”

The base was locked down and the air show was fully canceled following the midair collision

The base went into lockdown at 12:30 PM local time to allow emergency crews to operate. Guests were asked to remain on the base during the initial response and were eventually allowed to leave around 3 PM. The swift lockdown allowed emergency personnel to reach the crash site without interference from the crowd.

One witness who recorded footage from an aircraft hangar described the moment vividly, saying, “I heard someone next to me say, ‘We are down.’ I turned around and saw four parachutes coming down, then black smoke appeared.” The witness’s account matched what was captured in the videos circulating online, showing the aircraft going down just outside the base perimeter.

WATCH: Two US Navy F/A-18 fighter jets collided mid-air while performing at an air show in Idaho.



All pilots ejected and were seen descending safely under parachutes. pic.twitter.com/nExUeTY84q — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 17, 2026

Despite the severity of the crash, those present remained composed. The same witness described the environment as “very calm, controlled and well-managed,” and noted that many of the people there were military families. Following the collision, Mountain Home police officially announced the cancellation of the air show and advised the public to stay away from the area so emergency vehicles could access the site without delay.

Cmdr. Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Naval Air Forces, confirmed the details about the squadron and the current condition of the aviators. She confirmed that all four crew members had been accounted for following their ejection and that medical teams were actively monitoring their conditions. No serious injuries have been publicly reported at this stage, though evaluations are still ongoing.

An investigation is currently underway to determine exactly how the two jets made contact during a live demonstration in front of a large public audience. Air show performances involving military aircraft follow strict safety protocols, which makes the cause of this collision particularly important to establish.

No clear explanation has been provided by authorities at this time, and officials have not yet indicated what may have gone wrong during the maneuver. In other news involving the U.S. government, fraud charges were dropped against India’s richest person after a notable legal development.

The EA-18G Growler is a specialized electronic warfare aircraft used by the U.S. Navy, and incidents involving this type of jet during public events are extremely rare. The fact that all four aviators survived the midair collision and ejected safely is being seen as a fortunate outcome given the circumstances. Meanwhile, China’s president labeling America a declining nation has added to the ongoing political tensions surrounding U.S. global standing.

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