‘There won’t be anything left of them’: Trump posted a new warning to Iran on Sunday and gave no details on what happens next

President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Iran on Truth Social. Trump wrote, “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them,” and added, “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!” However, he did not say exactly what he wants Iran to do or what will happen if they don’t comply.

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This is not the first time Trump has used such harsh language about Iran. Before a ceasefire was reached in early April, he had warned that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if Iran did not meet U.S. demands. Observers have raised concerns that Trump has previously suggested targeting civilian infrastructure like bridges and power plants, which could be considered a war crime, reports CNBC.

The ongoing conflict has hurt the global economy, mainly because Iran has kept the Strait of Hormuz closed since the fighting began. This has pushed oil prices up and sent gasoline prices in the U.S. to painful levels. According to data from AAA, the national average price for gasoline reached $4.51 per gallon on Sunday.

The two sides remain far apart, but diplomatic efforts are still quietly moving forward

The gap between what the U.S. wants and what Iran is demanding remains wide. The United States is maintaining a blockade on Iranian ports and is demanding that Iran completely give up its nuclear program and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, on the other hand, wants the blockade lifted, an immediate end to all fighting including in Lebanon, and reparations for war damage.

These positions have left both sides at a standstill, despite a brief moment of hope when Pakistan brokered a ceasefire on April 8. Behind the scenes, diplomatic efforts are still ongoing. On Monday, May 18, Pakistani and Qatari officials held talks to try to restart the stalled negotiations.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/33gyF0c0O5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 17, 2026

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Qatari State Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi about the regional situation, reports Anadolu Agency. This came after Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Tehran and met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said both sides stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in handling the regional challenges.

Pakistan has clearly taken on a central role in these diplomatic efforts. The country previously hosted a round of talks between Washington and Tehran on April 11 and 12, but those meetings did not lead to a lasting deal. Since then, both sides have been exchanging proposals, trying to find enough common ground to return to the table.

JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇵🇰 Iran says talks are ongoing through Pakistan as mediator. — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) May 18, 2026

The disruption to energy supplies and daily life in the region continues to grow with each passing day. Trump recently returned from a trip to China, where he met with President Xi Jinping. During that visit, Xi called the U.S. a declining nation, a remark Trump blamed entirely on the Biden years.

The two leaders also agreed that Iran should not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. Trump’s China trip also touched on Taiwan, and where Trump stands on a potential Taiwan conflict raised eyebrows after his meeting with Xi. Now that Trump is back in the U.S. and focused on Iran again, his administration appears to be pushing for a breakthrough. Whether his latest threats will push Tehran toward a deal or make things worse is still unclear.

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