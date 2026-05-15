President Xi called US a ‘declining nation,’ and Trump says it falls squarely on ‘the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden’

President Trump shared his perspective regarding recent comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping, directly linking the Chinese leader’s description of a declining nation to the policies of the previous administration, The Hill reported. In a post on Truth Social, the president offered a pointed critique of the recent past while framing the current state of the United States in a much more positive light. This exchange occurred as the two leaders convened in Beijing for a high-stakes bilateral meeting.

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“When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, and on that score, he was 100% correct,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

He continued by listing several specific areas of concern that he believes contributed to this perceived decline. According to the president, “Our Country suffered immeasurably with open borders, high taxes, transgender for everybody, men in women’s sports, DEI, horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more!”

President Xi questioned whether the two nations could navigate the so-called Thucydides Trap. This concept, which has been part of the international discourse since the early 2010s, suggests that when a rising power begins to threaten the position of an established power, the risk of war becomes significantly higher. The term itself is derived from the ancient Athenian historian Thucydides, who famously noted in his work, History of the Peloponnesian War, that the rise of Athens and the fear it created in Sparta made conflict inevitable.

The modern application of this theory is often credited to Harvard University political scientist Graham Allison. In his book, Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap?, Allison examined 16 historical instances where a rising power challenged a ruling power. His research found that 12 of these rivalries resulted in war, while four managed to avoid direct violence.

A notable example of a peaceful resolution mentioned in his work includes the period after the Cold War, where Germany chose to focus on economic expansion rather than military development. Despite the historical weight of this concept, President Xi’s inquiry about creating a new paradigm for major country relations signals the gravity of the current diplomatic environment.

In his social media commentary, the president took the opportunity to contrast the current administration’s performance with the previous one. He asserted that the Chinese leader was not talking about the progress seen during his own tenure.

“In fact, President Xi congratulated me on so many tremendous successes in such a short period of time. Two years ago, we were, in fact, a Nation in decline,” the president noted. He expressed confidence in the current trajectory of the country, stating, “But now, the United States is the hottest Nation anywhere in the world, and hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!”

The sensitive topic of Taiwan remains a massive undercurrent throughout these meetings. Chinese officials have labeled Taiwan as the most important issue in the relationship between the two countries. During the bilateral discussions on Thursday, President Xi communicated that the entire relationship between Washington and Beijing would be placed in jeopardy if the Taiwan question is not handled with extreme care. This sentiment was echoed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, who wrote on X that “‘Taiwan independence’ and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water.”

The president remained notably quiet on the topic of Taiwan when greeted by President Xi, opting not to respond to questions from reporters regarding the matter. The diplomatic choreography here is clearly delicate, as both sides attempt to manage high-level tensions while navigating economic and security interests.

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