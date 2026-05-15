Cuba’s top diplomat draws line on the sand about non-negotiables as the island nation braces for US invasion

The situation between the United States and Cuba is reaching a boiling point, and the rhetoric coming from both sides suggests we are in for a very tense period. Lianys Torres Rivera, the top diplomat for Cuba in the U.S., recently sat down with The Hill to make it clear that while Cuba is open to certain discussions, there are non-negotiable red lines that simply won’t be crossed.

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This comes at a time when the island nation is facing an incredibly difficult reality, with the energy minister announcing on Thursday that the country has completely exhausted its fuel supplies. This energy crisis has led to widespread, extended blackouts across the country, which have naturally sparked protests in the streets of Havana.

Torres Rivera acknowledged that these grievances are understandable, especially when citizens are dealing with 20 hours of power outages. However, she was quick to caution against misinterpreting these protests. She stressed that the U.S. should not mistake the frustration of the Cuban people for a lack of resolve. According to her, the Cuban people are still fully prepared to defend their homeland from a potential U.S. invasion.

The Cuban government is already running drills in anticipation of a possible invasion

This follows comments from Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who said that his country will defend itself, stating, “We will defend ourselves, and if we need to die, we’ll die.” Torres Rivera echoed this sentiment, telling the press that they are preparing for the worst.

She emphasized that this preparation isn’t about being offensive or looking to strike the U.S. first, but rather about defending their own territory. She warned that an invasion could lead to a catastrophic scenario, saying, “It could be a big mistake. It could be a bloodbath. We don’t want Cubans dying in Cuba,” nor did she want to see any American soldiers lost in such a conflict.

Trump and Rubio's escalating rhetoric show a Cuban invasion could be imminent https://t.co/6RN395F5KA — Axios (@axios) May 11, 2026

The diplomatic landscape is equally messy. CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Cuba on Thursday for meetings, sending a stern warning that the window for negotiations is not going to stay open forever. He made it clear that the U.S. expects the Cuban government to understand that the President is prepared to enforce these red lines.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has publicly mentioned that it has made numerous private offers of $100 million in aid. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been vocal about this, stating that the aid is available right now, provided it is distributed by nongovernmental organizations rather than the Cuban government, which he views as incompetent.

Torres Rivera, however, pointed out that the lines of communication regarding this aid package have been lacking. She noted that the Cuban government has not received specific details about whether this support would be in cash or material goods. She insisted that Cuba has never turned down foreign aid as long as it is provided in good faith and isn’t used for political manipulation. The U.S. continues to push for significant changes, including the release of political prisoners, the implementation of press freedoms, and the holding of multiparty elections.

The internal politics of these negotiations are also quite strange. There is a notable role being played by Raulito Rodríguez Castro, the grandson of Raúl Castro and a great-nephew of Fidel Castro. Despite holding no official government or party title, he has been a key player in the process. His involvement has led to speculation about whether the U.S. might be attempting to maneuver a leadership change behind the scenes. When asked about this, Torres Rivera remained tight-lipped and declined to comment on the significance of his participation.

While the Trump administration continues to apply pressure, there is no consensus on how to proceed. Some in Congress, like Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, argue that the current regime is a clear threat to national security due to its ties to countries like China and Russia.

On the other side, many Republicans have urged caution, especially considering the U.S. is already involved in a long-standing confrontation in Iran. Senate Majority Leader John Thune noted that he would prefer to see the regime fall organically, as the U.S. has its hands full with the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Additionally, 30 Democrats recently signed a letter urging the administration to drop any plans for an invasion.

Despite all this, the daily life for those on the ground remains brutal. Torres Rivera described the current U.S. embargo and oil blockade as a form of “collective punishment” that is forcing the country to operate under immense, artificial stress.

She likened the situation to being forced to run a race with your arms and legs bound. Regardless of these pressures, she maintained that a country that respects itself cannot negotiate away its sovereignty or its right to self-determination. For now, the future remains uncertain, but the message from the Cuban embassy is firm: they are not a threat, they want to be left alone, and they are ready to defend their independence at all costs.

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