A New Jersey customer left a $10 cash tip at Texas Roadhouse and put nothing on the receipt, then his bank account told a different story

A New Jersey man recently discovered his Texas Roadhouse bill had been altered after he left the restaurant, with a $64 tab turning into an $84 charge on his bank statement. TikTok user Shawn Bumpass, known as @bigshawnbump, shared the experience in a video that racked up over 117,000 views. He had left a $10 tip in cash and written zero on the tip line of his receipt.

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The shock came when he checked his bank notifications and found the total had been changed. As reported by BroBible, Bumpass alleged the server added a 2 in front of the zero he had written, turning his intended cash tip into a $20 credit card charge. He also claimed the server altered other figures on the receipt, saying she turned his 6 into an 8.

In his video, Bumpass expressed his frustration directly: “Why the f— my waiter from the restaurant just really tried to play me, yo,” and “Why the f— I just get a notification today? My s— got changed to $84.” He did reach out to the restaurant, which he said was apologetic, and as of June 3, a dispute for the payment was underway.

This is not the first time servers have been accused of manipulating receipts

The incident is part of a broader pattern that has surfaced repeatedly on TikTok. Other users have described colleagues allegedly inflating tips by manipulating figures on receipts, with one account describing a server who would take a blank tip line or a small amount and add a zero to the end, turning a $3 tip into $30.

The comments on Bumpass’s video were divided, with some backing him and urging him to press charges, while others focused on whether $10 was an adequate tip to begin with. Tipping disputes have become a recurring flashpoint online, amid a separate viral incident involving a Texas bartender’s approach to non-tippers that also sparked significant debate.

For customers who find themselves in a similar situation, federal law provides clear protections. According to the FTC, cardholders can dispute billing errors by writing to their credit card issuer with their name, address, account number, and a description of the mistake. Sending the dispute via certified mail and including copies of supporting documents, such as the original receipt, is recommended.

Once a dispute is filed, the card issuer must acknowledge the complaint within 30 days and resolve it within 90 days. During the investigation, the cardholder can withhold payment on the disputed amount while continuing to pay the undisputed portion of the bill. The issuer cannot take legal action against the cardholder for exercising these rights or threaten their credit rating while the dispute is active. Amid growing conversations about what diners owe servers, a recent receipt dispute over a $612 dinner bill drew its own wave of online reactions.

Keeping receipts and reviewing card statements promptly after dining remains the most reliable way to catch unauthorized changes before dispute windows close.

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