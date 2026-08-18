An unusual scene from Yellowstone National Park has sparked conversation on social media. As reported by The Nerd Stash, a video shows a family allegedly breaking park rules, including littering, entering restricted areas, and using a drone. Following this, a man from another family reportedly confronted them over drone usage, but the mother ended up accusing him of racism and jealousy. No comments from the man were found.

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According to the footage, which appears to be recorded by the mother, a child standing near the boundary of the geothermal area is asked not to throw the plastic cup inside. Despite that, the child throws the cup inside, and the mother appears to yell at him and ask him to stop acting “stupid.” The video then cuts to another boy who appears to have climbed the wooden boundary of the geothermal area. He can be seen running towards the center, which is boiling.

The mother yells, “Get over here,” and then the boy runs back to the boundary and gets out. However, the same child who threw a plastic cup before can be seen crossing the boundary and running towards the boiling area. Eventually, he comes back as the mother counts down, and he throws a stick into the center of the geothermal area. After that, the mother pulls them both away by the hair, dragging them away from the scene. Later, a man confronts her for using a drone.

The mother accuses the man of racism and jealousy

Further in the footage, the woman records herself and calls a man from another family a “racist.” She doesn’t show the confrontation with the man but says that he told her it’s a federal offense to fly a drone in the park. The woman recalls that the man told her, “It is a federal offense to fly your drone, and I’m going to call the park rangers and police on you.” She also says, “Alright, cool, whatever, let me pack up my stuff.”

The woman further claims that “everywhere we go, people got to bother us,” then mentions jealousy as a “disease,” saying, “These people be so jealous.” According to her video, she gives the reason for the jealousy, saying, “They don’t got the drone, they don’t got the 4K. They got their little android.” She also adds that “they” don’t know how to “work” with cameras.

Further in her speech, she appears to reassure that she has “white people” in her family and friends, and that she loves them, but claims that there’s always “one” person that ruins it for her in similar situations. However, she doesn’t provide evidence to back these claims. Despite the video gaining significant traction, her identity remains unknown, and the incident has not been independently verified.

No comments from the man related to the incident were found.

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