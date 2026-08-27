Wombat snatching influencer Samantha Strable faces another court battle as Australian PM Anthony Albanese rips into her bizarre behavior

Samantha Strable, the American influencer who sparked international outrage after snatching a baby wombat from its mother, has received a suspended jail sentence following a separate legal battle in the United States. Strable appeared by video in Sublette County Circuit Court, where she pleaded guilty to a charge of hunting without a guide.

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As reported by BoredPanda, the court handed down a 180-day suspended jail sentence, meaning she avoids prison time provided she adheres to strict court conditions. Along with this, she reportedly received 12 months of probation and was ordered to pay approximately AU$800 in fines and court costs.

Her lawyer, Nate Jeppsen, argued that she did not intentionally violate hunting laws, though he admitted she should have been aware of the state rules. Prosecutors opted to drop seven other charges, including allegations of hunting without a license, hunting during a closed season, and several counts of fraud related to her residency claims.

She triggered massive backlash with her actions

While the Wyoming case marks her latest legal hurdle, it remains entirely separate from the viral incident that occurred in Australia. In March 2025, Strable posted a video to Instagram, which has now been deleted, that showed her approaching a baby wombat on a roadside at night.

She picked up the joey and ran across the road while the mother pursued them, all while a man filming the encounter laughed in the background. Strable reportedly captioned the post by stating it was her dream to hold a wombat.

The footage triggered a massive backlash from the public and wildlife experts alike. Dr. Tania Bishop, a veterinarian with the rescue organization WIRES, told News.com.au that the joey was likely only eight months old and entirely dependent on its mother.

She warned that the way Strable carried the animal was dangerous and could have caused injury, noting that the hissing and crying heard in the video were clear signs of extreme distress. Another rescuer, Yolandi Vermaak, pointed out to ABC News that separating a joey from its mother often leads to the mother abandoning the baby, leaving the young animal disoriented and vulnerable.

Strable eventually defended her actions by claiming she was concerned the joey was sick or injured. She claimed, “I was concerned it may have been sick or injured, and made a snap judgment to pick up the joey and see if this was the case. I ran, not to rip the joey away from its mother, but from fear she might attack me.” She later issued an apology, writing, “I have learned from this situation, and am truly sorry for the distress I have caused.”

The incident drew sharp criticism from the highest levels of the Australian government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese weighed in on the behavior, suggesting that Strable should try her luck with a more dangerous animal if she was looking for a challenge. “I would suggest to this so-called influencer – maybe she might try some other Australian animals – take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there,” Albanese said.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke also reportedly confirmed that officials were reviewing her visa conditions to determine if any immigration laws were breached. Public anger was so intense that a petition demanding she be banned from Australia reportedly gathered over 30,000 signatures.

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