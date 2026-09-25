A DoorDash driver claims a CVS employee lied about not getting her food, so she showed up at the store to confront her face-to-face

A DoorDash driver recently confronted a CVS employee at her workplace, accusing the worker of lying about a missing food order to avoid paying for her meal. The interaction was captured on video and shared on TikTok by user @rhopson24, quickly gaining significant attention with over 4,000 likes and 400 comments.

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As reported by the Daily Dot, the driver, who identifies herself as Bee, walked directly to the register to address the situation. She told the employee, “You lied so you didn’t have to pay for your food, and now you’re trying to get me in trouble with my job.” The employee denied the claim and pushed back against being filmed.

She told Bee, “Well, it’s not gonna happen, because you’re messing up my job now.” As the argument continued, the employee asked, “Why are you still in my face?” She also insisted that the driver did not have permission to record the exchange.

The driver stood her ground

Bee stood her ground, explaining that she didn’t need consent to film in a public place. She cited North Carolina recording laws and stated her intention to send the footage to both DoorDash and CVS corporate offices. Bee pressed the employee further by asking if CVS management was aware of the situation. The video concluded with a final remark from the driver, who said, “I hope you enjoyed your food. Hope it filled you up and is energizing you for your shift.”

The incident sparked a conversation among viewers about how DoorDash handles these kinds of disputes. Many commenters pointed out that the current system can reportedly be unfair to drivers. One person noted, “DoorDash drivers get contract violations when people report their food as undelivered.”

People also chimed in with potential solutions to keep things honest. One commenter suggested that DoorDash should adopt a system similar to Amazon, where drivers are required to take a photo of the package at the drop-off location. Another person mentioned that in Australia, customers are reportedly required to provide a specific code to the driver upon delivery to prove that the order was received.

There is also the possibility that the employee could face internal consequences if the situation is investigated. One viewer noted, “They can pull the footage of you delivering the food, and she would automatically be fired if she was found to have lied.”

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