A TikToker left $20 on a $249 restaurant bill and questioned why diners are expected to tip 20% in the first place

A TikToker recently ignited a massive debate about service industry standards after leaving a $20 tip on a $249 restaurant bill. The video, posted by @captain.t.roll, features a receipt from Ember and Vine in Los Angeles that shows a subtotal of $249 for a meal including a wagyu ribeye, pan-seared sea bass, truffled potatoes, asparagus spears, and a bottle of Pinot Noir.

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As reported by the Daily Dot, after taxes, the total came to $272.03, and the addition of the $20 tip brought the final payment to $292.03. Since it was posted, the video has gained significant traction, racking up more than 44,000 likes, 8,000 comments, and 6,800 shares.

In the video, the creator argues that the common expectation to tip a fixed percentage is flawed because it doesn’t account for variable menu prices. He claims that people have been “brainwashed by the restaurant industry” into believing that 20% is a mandatory standard.

He says diners should feel free to set their own tipping standards

He explains that he calculates his tips based on the subtotal rather than the final bill amount. By his math, the $20 tip he left was actually less than 10% of the $249 subtotal. The TikToker claims he applies this same logic across the board, whether he is at a fast-casual spot or a high-end restaurant, because he believes the actual service provided by the waitstaff remains the same regardless of what is on the menu.

@captain.t.roll Since when has it become the standard to tip in percentages rather than tip a certain dollar amount that you believe the service was worth? #receipt #tipping ♬ original sound – captain.t.roll

The core of his argument is that a more expensive dish does not require any extra labor from a server. From his perspective, the physical task of carrying food from the kitchen to the table is identical whether the plate costs $20 or $100. He suggests that any additional value associated with a premium dish should be attributed to the kitchen staff who prepared the meal, not the person who delivered it.

He even breaks it down by time, noting that his $20 tip would equate to $20 an hour if his table was the only one being served during that timeframe. He maintains that diners should feel free to set their own standards for what constitutes appropriate compensation for table service, rather than feeling locked into social norms.

The response in the comment section has been quite polarized, with many viewers jumping into the math. One commenter pointed out that a 20% tip on the $292 total would have been $58, suggesting that the server would have made $50 an hour just for carrying food to the table.

Others found common ground with the creator, pointing out that a $75 bottle of wine requires the same amount of effort to serve as a $20 bottle, so the tip amount should logically remain consistent regardless of the price.

However, not everyone was on board with his logic. One commenter, who identified as a cook, pushed back on the entire premise of the server-tipping debate. This person argued that servers who expect large tips often overlook the effort of the kitchen staff, who are “sweating hot standing getting yelled at having to cook” while servers have time to use their phones between orders.

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