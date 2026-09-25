A Wisconsin farmer asked his neighbor to move her vehicles off his property and got a flat ‘no,’ so he called the sheriff and got to work

Living next to a difficult neighbor is one of those universal experiences that can turn a peaceful home into a constant source of stress. We have all seen or heard stories about property line disputes, but it is rare to see the situation escalate quite like this.

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As reported by Bro Bible, a Wisconsin farmer named Brandyn Grundy, who goes by @onlyfarmz.ag on TikTok, recently decided to document his ongoing battle with a neighbor who refuses to move her vehicles off his land, and the video has already captured the attention of over 1.1 million viewers online.

The conflict reportedly reached a breaking point when Grundy approached his neighbor to politely ask her to remove her cars from his property. It is the kind of interaction most of us would dread, but Grundy kept his cool while filming the exchange. When he asked if she owned the vehicles parked on his land, she confirmed it immediately. Things took a turn for the worse when he asked her to move them. She simply replied, “No.”

She reportedly only moved one of her cars

Grundy reportedly tried to reason with her, pointing out that it is his property, but she remained completely unmoved. She even claimed, “I don’t care. I mow it every week.” Grundy eventually walked away, informing her that he intended to install a fence and contact the sheriff’s department.

When she sarcastically asked if he was serious, he made his position crystal clear, telling her, “I’m the one that pays the taxes on the land.” According to Grundy, this dispute has been dragging on for five years.

In a follow-up video, he announced his plans to “f— this lady’s day up.” He confirmed that the sheriff had already spoken with the woman, which resulted in one truck being moved. However, that was not enough for Grundy because a Kia Soul reportedly remained parked in what he identified as his driveway.

This is where the situation gets interesting. Grundy decided to take matters into his own hands by bringing out equipment to build a fence and positioning a trailer directly in front of the remaining Kia. While the full scope of his plan is still unfolding, it appears he is effectively boxing the car in. If the neighbor wants to reach her vehicle, she would likely have to climb over a fence onto his property, only to find herself trapped behind the trailer anyway.

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