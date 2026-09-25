A father-of-two gave up alcohol for six months, but the biggest change wasn’t what he saw in the mirror

Tyler Buchanan has officially hit a six-month milestone of being completely teetotal, and the results are honestly impressive. The father of two recently shared his journey on TikTok, where his video showing off a new six-pack has already racked up over a million views. While you might assume the physical changes are the most important part of his story, he found that the mental shift was actually the biggest surprise of the entire experience.

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It is common for people to experiment with cutting out booze during months like Dry January or Sober October, but Tyler decided to take things a step further. As reported by the Lad Bible, he initially set out to complete a one-year challenge for himself. He explained his motivation by saying, “I wanted to be the best version of myself for myself and my wife and kids. At first it started as a one-year challenge to myself, but one year in and I never plan to drink again.”

You might think that ditching the beer is just about the physical transformation, but Tyler noted that the benefits started appearing in his daily routine almost immediately. The first things he reportedly noticed were better sleep quality, higher energy levels, and a genuine motivation to get moving. He mentioned that the positive effects were extremely clear just a few weeks into his challenge.

He saw an immediate increase in motivation

Tyler was quick to point out that the change wasn’t just about the absence of alcohol. While he noted that cutting out the empty calories was a major factor and help him improve, the shift in his mindset was just as important.

He said, “Obviously cutting out all those empty calories from alcohol made a big difference, but equally as impactful was the immediate increase in motivation to be active, workout, and make healthier eating choices. I am no longer doing late night alcohol induced food and snack binges, and once I started seeing a physical change, I became even more motivated to make healthier dietary choices.”

One of the most interesting parts of his experience is how his social life changed, or rather, how it did not change at all. Many people worry that they will feel isolated or bored if they stop drinking at social gatherings, but Tyler found that his fears were unfounded.

He said, “The biggest surprise over the last six months was how little I miss alcohol. I thought the biggest challenge would be the feeling that I’m missing out during social events where I normally would be drinking, but that has not been the case at all.”

He also highlighted that modern social events are much more accommodating than they used to be. He added, “Every event I’ve attended has non-alcoholic options, and I have not once felt that I’ve missed out on social experiences since quitting; if anything, I am always happy the next morning that I did not drink because I wake up feeling great.”

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