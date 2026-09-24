‘It can save your life’: A woman says she always takes her receipt, and her reason has nothing to do with returns

You probably have a habit of tossing your receipts into the bin the second you leave a store, but you might want to rethink that routine. A TikToker named LaToya Johnson has been gaining a lot of attention for her firm stance on why you should always hold onto that slip of paper. While many people worry about the materials used in thermal paper, Johnson argues that the potential benefits for your personal security far outweigh those concerns.

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As reported by BroBible, the core of her message is simple, and she states it clearly in her video on TikTok, “Always get a receipt.” She emphasizes that it does not matter if you are grabbing a quick snack at a gas station, buying makeup, or sitting down at a restaurant. According to her, you should always walk away with that proof of purchase. She explains her reasoning by saying, “I don’t care where it is—always get a receipt because a receipt can sometimes save your life.”

The reasoning she provides is quite serious. She notes that a receipt can serve as a vital piece of evidence if you ever find yourself in a situation where you are incorrectly identified as a suspect in a crime. If someone claims you were at a specific location, a receipt provides a concrete record of your actual whereabouts.

She says it can help clear your name

She suggests that if you have that paper in hand, investigators can then cross-reference it with security camera footage to clear your name. She adds, “I don’t care if you’re not gonna use it late. Always, as a Black person, especially, always get your receipt.” Her video has reached over 125,300 views, and it seems to have struck a chord with a lot of people who see the utility in her advice.

The response from viewers has been largely supportive, with many sharing their own reasons for keeping receipts. One person commented, “10000000% and I always be taking a picture of it the moment I get it.”

Another user who works in retail mentioned, “As a cashier, I tell people this all the time: please take it, idc if you got a bag of chips, please keep a copy.” It is fascinating to see how many people were taught this habit early on, with one viewer noting that their mom taught them to do this as a child for that exact reason.

Some commenters even shared personal experiences, with one person claiming, “This allowed my brother to overturn his conviction,” and another adding that they know someone who avoided a false accusation because they could prove they were elsewhere at the time of an incident.

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