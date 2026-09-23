A woman recently shared a frustrating experience on TikTok, posted by What-would Nino-do, in a video that shows her being accused of stealing an entire cart full of items from Target, despite having a valid receipt. The incident, which quickly gained attention online, highlights a deeply unsettling situation where proof of purchase seemingly wasn’t enough to prevent a prolonged investigation.

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Thankfully, the woman was prepared. She promptly presented her receipt, clearly showing that she had indeed paid for all the items in her full shopping cart. Proof is proof. However, the situation took a bizarre turn. Despite the woman having irrefutable proof of purchase, the police were still called to the scene and reportedly insisted on investigating her further. The woman was then brought back inside Target and taken to the back office.

The woman expressed her deep frustration and a profound sense of being targeted throughout the ordeal. Throughout the video, the woman can be seen expressing her frustration with the situation and asking for footage of the now-viral TikTok video to assist with a possible court case. Many commenters have either experienced similar situations or can empathize with the feeling of being wrongly accused.

Receipt in one hand, Starbucks in the other; the full cart still questioned by the Officer

The fact that police still insisted on an investigation after the receipt was shown really underscores the gravity of the situation. It wasn’t just a quick misunderstanding that was resolved on the spot. The Officer still insisted that the incident follow a formal investigation despite the receipt in hand, even though proof had been shown. With that said, they quickly went back into the store for further investigation.

After the incident appeared on social media, many commenters voiced their frustration with how the situation had been handled. One commenter said, “She even bought a star bucks drink like what made yall think she stole.” This comment alone gained 11.7K likes. Another commenter went a step further, stating, “And I’d return everything back,” suggesting she would have abandoned the purchase entirely rather than tolerate the treatment.

@whatwould.ninodo A woman is accused of stealing from Target 🎯 after providing her receipt 🧾 ♬ original sound – What-would Nino-do

To emphasize the absurdity of the situation, one commenter argued that the officer clearly knew the woman had not stolen anything, insisting instead that he “just wants to exert control over her and humiliate her.” As the officer escorted the woman back inside, she made her intentions clear, declaring that she required the footage recorded on TikTok. She added that today marked “her lucky day,” a comment that suggested she planned to use the video as evidence.

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