ICE faces intense scrutiny after Family of Costa Rican man who died in custody alleges he spent his final days begging for basic diabetes care

A Costa Rican man who died in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody was reportedly struggling to get basic care for his Type 1 diabetes before his death. His relatives say Carlos Josue Marchena repeatedly complained about missed insulin shots, inadequate food and not getting enough water.

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Per NBC, Marchena was 36 when he was found unresponsive at Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana. ICE said staff began lifesaving measures before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His sister, girlfriend and a detainee held in a nearby cell described a deteriorating condition. They said Marchena complained that he was not receiving insulin consistently and was struggling to get enough food and water to manage his diabetes. ICE has disputed the suggestion that he was denied appropriate medical treatment, saying he was seen by medical professionals.

His final days were marked by increasingly serious complaints

Marchena’s sister, Franciny Marchena, said her brother told her that medical staff were not regularly checking his blood sugar. She described his condition as difficult to reconcile with someone who was receiving appropriate treatment for diabetes.

CBS News: A 36-year-old Costa Rican man died in ICE custody Friday, becoming the 25th immigration detainee to die this year, per an agency notice to Congress.



ICE says Carlos Josue Marchena-Marchena was found unresponsive at the Winnfield Correctional Center in Louisiana. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) September 21, 2026

“A person who is healthy and taking their diabetes medication has no reason to collapse the way my brother did,” Franciny said, speaking in Spanish.

His health reportedly began deteriorating while he was being held at another immigration detention facility in Michigan. His sister said he was placed in a security cell after an argument with another detainee, and his condition continued to worsen after he was transferred to Winn.

Once at the Louisiana facility, Marchena told his girlfriend and sister that he was experiencing chest pain. He also complained about not getting enough food or water, with his family saying he sometimes reported that the food provided was spoiled.

A detainee held in the cell next to Marchena, Luis Herrera Andy, also described concerns about his treatment. Herrera said Marchena was receiving insulin shots irregularly and became increasingly frustrated after seeking help for his chest pain.

“This place is crap. They don’t help you with anything here. You could even die here,” Marchena reportedly told Herrera after receiving pills for his chest pain.

His condition appeared especially severe near the end. Herrera said Marchena experienced stomach pain, headaches, chills and vomiting, while appearing pale and covered in sweat. His girlfriend, Ana Leon Castro, said he later called her to say the medication he had received was not helping.

ICE said Marchena’s medical care was appropriate and that he had been evaluated by medical professionals. The agency has not said that diabetes caused his death, and the official cause remained pending further examination.

ICE said Marchena had entered the United States without legal status and had prior misdemeanor convictions. His family said he had sought bail and voluntary deportation to Costa Rica, but the agency did not respond to questions about that request.

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