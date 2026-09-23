A judge told a Pokémon-collecting drug dealer his family must be so disappointed in him, then sent him away for over three years

Jack Young-Larter has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison in a drug case that police say involved stolen Pokémon cards. As reported by UNILAD, the 26-year-old appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, September 17. He had pleaded guilty to charges related to the supply of cocaine and cannabis, as well as possession of criminal property.

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According to police, Young-Larter pressured clients to settle their drug debts by stealing tins of Pokémon cards for him. Investigators uncovered the scheme after executing a search warrant at his home in Maidstone, UK, on May 1. Officers seized two cellphones, 110g of cannabis, more than 25g of cocaine, scales, empty deal bags, and £2,000 in cash.

Officers also recovered a box of rare collectable Pokémon cards that were allegedly worth thousands. Messages found on the seized devices showed Young-Larter asking clients to steal tins of Pokémon cards in exchange for wiping their drug debts, police said. Other messages indicated he also accepted payments through cash and bank transfers.

The judge had no sympathy for his family argument

The exact value of the seized cards remains unclear, although rare trading cards have sold for millions, including the Pikachu Illustrator card. Demand for the cards has also led Walmart to introduce purchase limits on Pokémon cards at its stores.

DEALER JAILED AFTER TRADING DRUGS FOR POKÉMON CARDS!



Cocaine and cannabis dealer Jack Young-Larter, 26, has been jailed for 3 YEARS AND 4 MONTHS after using Pokémon cards as payment for drug debts.



Police searched his Maidstone home on 1 May 2026, finding:



🔴 More than 25g of… pic.twitter.com/tOuKh9dAQA — Not Guilty TV (@Notguiltytv) September 18, 2026

The items seized from Young-Larter’s home, including the cards, are now subject to a Deprivation Order. The UK court order strips an offender of their rights to property used to commit or facilitate a crime.

During sentencing, Young-Larter pointed to his family commitments in an attempt to secure a lighter sentence. The judge refused to accept the argument and told him his family must be so disappointed in him.

Sentencing for drug supply offences in England and Wales follows Sentencing Council guidelines, which assess the offender’s role and the harm caused. In this case, the court weighed evidence that Young-Larter’s clients were pushed to acquire stolen goods to pay off their debts.

Detective Constable Emily Hill, the investigating officer, said Young-Larter is “rightly serving time behind bars.” She said he had selfishly taken advantage of vulnerable members of the Maidstone community for his own financial gain.

Hill added that trading Pokémon cards is “a fun activity for all ages,” while noting that drugs destroy communities. “Our officers are on a mission to catch them all,” she said.

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