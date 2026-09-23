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Category:
News
True Crime

Massachusetts restaurateur faces felony charges after pulling a gun on teenagers over a dine-and-dash incident

Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
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Published: Sep 23, 2026 02:15 pm

The confrontation has a Massachusetts restaurateur facing felony charges after police say he chased two teenage customers, took a cellphone, assaulted them and later pointed a gun at a group. The restaurant bill was less than $100.

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Per NYPost, Nadim Kashouh, the owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill in Springfield, is accused of pursuing an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. They allegedly left without paying a $92.40 bill. The encounter escalated at a nearby convenience store, where police say Kashouh confronted the pair.

Police say the teenagers had attempted to pay but their card was declined several times. They allegedly left the restaurant and headed down the street, with Kashouh and another employee pursuing them.

The confrontation reportedly started over a phone

The encounter allegedly became physical after Kashouh caught up with the teenagers near the convenience store. Police say he grabbed the girl’s cellphone and demanded that the pair return to the restaurant to settle the unpaid bill.

Investigators also allege that Kashouh struck both teenagers. The girl was allegedly hit in the face with an elbow, while the 18-year-old man was allegedly punched in the face. Police said the altercation caused bruising and lacerations.

Kashouh then allegedly began walking back toward his restaurant while still holding the girl’s phone. The teenagers followed him, and a small group of people reportedly gathered and asked him to give the phone back.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that Kashouh pointed a firearm toward the group and waved it in the air. Restaurant employees were among those who reportedly witnessed the incident, according to police information cited in the report.

The girl later told investigators that she believed she was going to lose her life when Kashouh allegedly pulled the weapon. The confrontation ended with police responding to a reported gun call and finding several people involved in a fight.

Kashouh gave police a different account of the gun incident. He acknowledged pointing the firearm but said he did so in self-defense, claiming someone in the group had told him they had a gun.

Police also determined that Kashouh had a valid license to carry. Two firearms were registered to him, and authorities seized the firearm and his license as part of the investigation.

Kashouh faces a felony armed robbery charge along with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and two misdemeanor assault charges. The two teenagers are also facing criminal complaints tied to the restaurant incident. Police said they will be charged with defrauding a restaurant over the unpaid bill.

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Author
Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
Evan Joshua G. Tacal BSBA Graduate from Far Eastern University 6+ years of writing experience Has taken an interest in planting