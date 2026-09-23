DoorDash driver totals their car in Maryland, but the customer showed up anyway to make sure their meal didn’t go to waste

A DoorDash delivery took an absurd turn in Maryland when a customer showed up at the scene of his driver’s crash to collect his food. Instead of abandoning the order after the accident, the customer decided to make the trip himself and pick up the meal.

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Glenn Ndibnu had been waiting for his DoorDash order when the driver, William Koroma, was involved in a crash in Bowie. Per NYPost, Koroma contacted Ndibnu and told him he could come to the scene to pick up his order.

Ndibnu then drove to the crash scene and began recording as he approached the wreck. The vehicle had been badly damaged, but the food order was still there, leaving the customer with an unusual decision to make.

The customer wasn’t about to leave without his food

As Ndibnu walked toward the crash, he spotted the order and immediately recognized it as his. “I think that’s my food right there,” he said in the video.

😳 Imagine getting this delivery notification. A Maryland man went viral after picking up his DoorDash order at the scene of his driver's crash—then helped boost a fundraiser for the driver, whose car was totaled in the accident.https://t.co/9Xsuj0SkA5 — Erik Hoffmann (@TheErikHoffmann) September 22, 2026

He then appeared to realize how strange the situation looked. The delivery had gone from a routine food drop-off to a customer walking up to a crash scene to retrieve dinner himself.

“Is it f—ed up for me to walk across and pick it up?” Ndibnu asked. He eventually approached Koroma and collected the order.

Ndibnu also checked on the driver and apologized during the encounter. The video showed emergency vehicles at the scene while Koroma’s damaged car sat nearby.

Despite the circumstances, the food had apparently survived the crash well enough for Ndibnu to take it home. The customer later shared footage of the unusual pickup, turning an already strange delivery into an internet spectacle.

Koroma later created a GoFundMe campaign describing what happened to him. He said his vehicle suffered brake failure, which led to the major accident.

“My vehicle experienced brake failure, and I was involved in a major accident,” Koroma wrote in the fundraiser. He said the vehicle was totaled in the crash and that he was left without reliable transportation.

Koroma also said the accident created financial difficulties, including medical expenses and the loss of his job. “Since the accident, I have been facing several challenges at once,” he wrote.

The fundraiser described the crash as a major setback for Koroma and asked for financial assistance while he dealt with the consequences. Ndibnu also shared the fundraiser on Instagram after the crash.

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