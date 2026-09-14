A nighttime doorbell clip shared on TikTok shows a woman walking away from a house after leaving a bag on the porch, then turning around when a homeowner starts yelling off-camera. The poster, who goes by the name Von_da_Don and the handle shalaine_yvonne, described the moment as a mix-up.

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The video is framed as footage from a Ring doorbell camera. It looks out from a porch toward a street lined with palm trees. A woman in shorts and a t-shirt can be seen walking down the pathway away from the house, while a white bag sits on the porch floor near the camera.

On-screen text in the clip reads, “POV: Mistaking the door dasher thinking she was my teen trying to sneak out “. A voice from off screen can then be heard saying, “Hey, where you going?”

The doorbell clip shows the driver turning around after the homeowner yells

The same off-screen voice then says, “Get your – get your little a– back. Where the – get your a– back here. Get back here now.” The woman on the pathway pauses and looks back toward the house. She then starts walking back in the direction of the porch.

Later text in the video reads, “I swear I didn’t see that food on the porch! I’m so sorry but why did she actually turn around and start coming back.” The clip ends with the woman approaching the porch again, with the bag still visible on the floor.

In the caption, Von_da_Don wrote, “This why I need to keep my glasses on! I could not stop laughing when I realized it. I’m so sorry”. She tagged the post with labels including #content, #contentcreator, #humor, and #funnyvideo.

The poster’s profile lists the name Shalaine VS S.Yvonne and points to a main account labeled @Author S.Yvonne. The bio on the account also says, “Here for fun so let me cook.”

The video itself does not include a statement from the woman on the pathway. What is shown is her walking away, stopping after the yelling, and then coming back toward the house.

People who replied to the post focused on the moment the woman turned around and on the wording of the yelling. One commenter wrote, “The fact that she was actually coming back.” Von_da_Don replied, “Cause whyyyy would she even turn around lmao.” Such encounters can lead to unexpected follow-ups, as when a Wisconsin woman says her DoorDash driver messaged her after a no-contact delivery to ask for her phone number.

Another commenter quoted the off-screen lines and wrote, “get your little ass back” ” get back now” ts tore me up.” A further commenter wrote, “Like why would she walk out the front door if she really was sneaking out “

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