‘I think we met before’: Wisconsin woman says her DoorDash driver messaged her after a no-contact delivery and asked for her phone number

A Wisconsin woman shared an unsettling experience on Reddit after a DoorDash driver contacted her personal phone number following a no-contact delivery. The woman said she had specifically selected the no-contact option so her order would be left at her door without any direct interaction with the driver.

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Despite those instructions, the driver reached out to her after completing the delivery. He told her, “I think we met before,” and claimed he had encountered her during a previous delivery near her home. He also allegedly said he had worked on a neighboring property in the past.

The woman said she did not recognize the driver and denied that they had ever met. She described the interaction as uncomfortable, particularly given the professional context of the service. The driver then continued the conversation and asked for her phone number.

The woman reported the driver to DoorDash and her Reddit post drew a wide range of reactions from other users

Following the incident, the woman changed her display name within the DoorDash app to protect her privacy. She also reported the behavior to DoorDash, which responded by giving her a small account credit. DoorDash has faced scrutiny over unusual driver behavior before, including a case where a driver allegedly broke the law for a customer.

She said she hoped the driver in her case would be removed from the platform entirely to prevent the same thing from happening to other users. Her post on the r/doordash subreddit drew widespread attention, with many users sharing their own experiences in the comments. One commenter, who identified as a driver themselves, wrote, “Smh it’s not a dating app good lord, drivers (I am one) need to stay in their lane.”

Another user described a more prolonged situation, saying, “I literally had a door dasher stalk me and followed my Instagram and dude would randomly leave free food people never got on my porch… was creepy.” The company itself has also drawn attention for a DoorDash internal policy that surprised many online.

Not all of the experiences shared were from customers, as one user noted that the dynamic can go both ways, writing, “I had this happen to me but opposite. The customer messaged me after I delivered and was like ‘are you single?'”

Some responses pointed to broader concerns about safety. One commenter wrote, “This man also wonders why women choose the bear,” while another raised a more practical worry about reporting: “Report the guy. Then when he gets in trouble he can just show up to your house and ask you why you got him in trouble. There’s no winning here.”

DoorDash’s in-app messaging feature is intended for order-related communication, but the incident and the responses it drew suggest that some users feel the feature creates opportunities for unwanted personal contact, even when a no-contact delivery option has been selected.

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