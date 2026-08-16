Divers have descended more than 720 feet into one Brazilian lagoon and still haven’t found the bottom. Reddit chimes in

Divers have descended more than 722 feet into a Brazilian lagoon without ever hitting the bottom, leaving the true depth of this site a total mystery. The site, known as Lagoa Misteriosa or Mysterious Lagoon, is located in Jardim, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, and it has recently gained significant attention on Reddit, Daily Dot reported. A post on the r/thalassophobia subreddit recently pulled in 7,200 upvotes for highlighting the location, which appears to be a peaceful, crystal-clear swimming spot from the surface.

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While it looks inviting, the lagoon is actually a sinkhole that formed following the collapse of a cave ceiling. It sits at the base of a doline, which is essentially a depression caused by the dissolution of limestone. According to the official site for the attraction, the cave itself is located several meters below the surface and was created over time by the movement of groundwater. This unique geological history explains why you cannot just drop a weighted rope into the water to find the floor.

The exploration process is incredibly challenging for divers. The underwater terrain and complex rock formations make descending into the void a difficult task. One of the most interesting aspects of this site is the water clarity, which exceeds 131 feet. This high visibility actually creates a strange visual effect where the water does not become opaque as you go deeper. Instead, it looks like the blue color just stretches on forever into an enormous underwater void.

The deepest exploration on record took place back in 1998

Brazilian diver Gilberto Menezes de Oliveira reached a depth of 220 meters, or 722 feet, but he still could not reach the bottom of the system. It is important to clarify that the lagoon is not literally bottomless, but we certainly do not have a confirmed maximum depth for it yet.

The Reddit community had plenty to say about the prospect of diving into such a deep, dark space. Many users joked about the mindset required to enter a flooded cave system, while others pointed out that this kind of diving requires serious, specialized training and top-tier equipment.

Some commenters noted that the draw for these divers is the combination of danger and appeal found in such an environment. They pointed to the darkness, limited visibility, and restricted passages as factors that make this type of exploration so intense, especially since rescue is not exactly easy in those conditions.

There was also a fair amount of skepticism regarding the limits of our current technology. A number of people questioned why we have not used remotely operated equipment to map the rest of the cave, noting that such gear can often be tethered to maintain communication. While no scientific body has officially declared that modern technology is incapable of exploring the full depth of the lagoon, there is simply no documented exploration that has gone deeper than the 1998 dive.

It is a wild reminder of how much of our own planet remains unexplored, even when it is sitting right beneath a beautiful, clear surface.

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