A video posted on the r/ImTheMainCharacter subreddit by user Grouchy_Handbag showed a nighttime street scene with an ambulance parked and its emergency lights flashing. The Reddit post caption says, “Influencers take photos in ambulance attending to a patient on a gurney.”

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On-screen text in the video read, “Not everyone can be at Milan Fashion Week. Someone’s gotta influence in West Hollywood.” The clip showed the rear doors of the ambulance standing open, with a gurney visible inside.

A woman wearing a white top, black shorts, and high heels appeared to stand near the open doors. She seemed to take photos of a man in a white suit who was lying on the gurney.

Reddit users react to the West Hollywood ambulance video

The video showed several people gathered around the ambulance and others walking across a nearby crosswalk. A man in a dark suit then approached the woman and appeared to move both her and the man in the white suit away from the ambulance door. Such public confrontations can escalate when bystanders prioritize filming over helping, like when an 80-year-old woman begged a man to step aside on a staircase, but he kept filming.

As the clip continued, an emergency medical technician appeared to push the gurney with a patient toward the ambulance. The woman in the white top, the man in the white suit, and the man in the dark suit remained close by and seemed to keep interacting near the vehicle.

The street stayed busy with people walking past as the ambulance lights kept flashing. Many commenters on the thread wrote that people in the video looked ridiculous. Another described them as “Ghouls with cameras and zero self awareness.” A third commenter said, “Smoking next to O2 is a sign of genius.” Other users discussed whether someone in the clip was smoking or vaping near the ambulance.

Viewers also focused on the moment a man appeared to move the pair away from the door. One person wrote, “The nerve of her! I couldn’t believe that the guy had to physically move her back just to allow the patient to be wheeled up to the ambulance.” Another commenter asked, “Is, is she trying to argue against the guy telling them to f–k off?? Surely not…surely you can’t be that f–king stupid…surely?”

One user stated, “That is so f–ked up and disrespectful. Where are their parents at?” A reply suggested the parents were probably why they act that way. Someone else wrote, “Holy f–k he was also either smoking or vaping in there! While they are wheeling up the patient.” Another commenter noted that oxygen is stored on ambulances and said there should be no smoking.

Additional comments included, “Social media has created these brain dead zombies,” and “Normalize shaming these people for their behavior.” One person said, “Social media has convinced Gen Z and newer that they actually have some sort of right to stick phone cameras wherever they like.”

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