A toddler pulled a loaded handgun out of his backpack at a Michigan daycare, and surveillance cameras caught what his teacher did next

A toddler reportedly brought a loaded handgun inside his backpack to a Michigan daycare, prompting an immediate response from staff members who secured the weapon before any harm could occur. The incident took place at Children’s World Early Learning Center in Canton, where surveillance footage captured the entirety of the event.

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As reported by the NY Post, Canton police Chief Joseph Bialy noted that the video was hard to watch, but he expressed relief that no one sustained injuries during the situation. He commended the staff for their quick thinking and preparedness in handling the firearm safely. According to police reports, the weapon remained inside its holster when the employees intervened to take control of the backpack.

The investigation into how the young child accessed the loaded gun is still ongoing, and authorities have not yet identified the owner of the firearm. Chief Bialy confirmed that one of the child’s parents is a police officer in a nearby community. The other parent was arrested following the incident, though no formal charges have been filed as of yet. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is currently reviewing the matter to determine the next steps.

The daycare says they have implemented new security protocols

In a statement provided to the media, Children’s World Early Learning Center emphasized that the safety and well-being of the children in their care remain their top priority. The facility acknowledged the concerns of local families and expressed that they share those feelings as both educators and parents. They stated they are proud of the swift actions taken by their teachers to ensure the environment remained secure.

Police have launched an investigation after a toddler was found with a loaded gun at a daycare in Canton Township, Michigan.



Officers responded to the Children's World Early Learning Center on Monday morning and collected the firearm. Canton police say a parent was arrested.… pic.twitter.com/JaEODJIj6V — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 29, 2026

To prevent any future incidents, the daycare has implemented new security protocols, which include checking all backpacks brought into the center. The daycare says they are committed to maintaining the facility as a safe haven for every child and family they serve.

The discovery of a loaded weapon in such a setting has left neighbors in the community feeling deeply concerned about gun safety. One local resident voiced frustration regarding the incident, suggesting that the parent should have maintained better control over the firearm. This neighbor stated that a weapon should always be kept at home, locked away in a safe, and made impossible for a child to access.

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