Rockstar says GTA 6’s map is about twice the size of GTA 5’s, and players will be able to scuba dive, base jump and visit zoos in it

Rockstar has confirmed that Leonida, the map in Grand Theft Auto 6, is roughly twice the size of the map in Grand Theft Auto 5. The game is scheduled to launch on November 19.

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As reported by LADbible, Rockstar North co-studio head Aaron Garbut said the team focused on the density of the world as well as its size. “We obsessed about every part,” Garbut said, describing a world with rooftops, alleys, and interiors that feel like a hand-crafted whole.

The details come from a 14-page Game Informer cover story, which went live at noon Eastern on September 29. According to GTA Intel, the story included 12 new screenshots and is free to read in the Game Informer app.

Leonida is packed with things to do between missions

Rockstar confirmed a long list of side activities available outside of missions. They include air boating, base jumping, billiards, the gym, jet skiing, kayaking, mini golf, scuba diving, street and off-road racing, and zoos.

Players controlling Jason or Lucia will also be able to go on dates, including hiking trips. The Game Informer site and app reportedly crashed when the story went live.

We've partnered with @gameinformer to make today's Grand Theft Auto VI cover story free in the Game Informer app.



Read now, and subscribe to the print edition today to receive it as your first issue: https://t.co/nFumDNxN7O pic.twitter.com/kTBd8UJtbJ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 29, 2026

Tropical storms and hurricanes can hit Leonida, bringing heavy clouds, strong winds, and intense rain. The weather is localized and persistent, so a player can stand in a dry, sunny spot while watching a storm in the distance.

A new wind system affects everything from how grass bends in the swamps to how debris swirls on rooftops. Rainbows can also appear after a shower, depending on the lighting.

The game features more than 170 animal species, including over 60 types of birds, more than 30 land mammals, and a range of reptiles and fish. Native creatures coexist with invasive species such as green iguanas, cane toads, feral cats, and rhesus macaque monkeys.

Rockstar has added new fur and hair systems, and some animals feature bioluminescence or iridescence. Players will also be able to track animals categorized as Rare, Discoverable, and Legendary. The reveal landed in the same news cycle as a couple’s honeymoon airport sprint.

The new screenshots show locations ranging from downtown Vice City at night, with its neon-lit Sahara Arena, to an alligator circling a swamp dock. Another shows a man watching deer drink at a forest stream.

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