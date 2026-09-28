A woman who posts on TikTok as Macey Mexico (@macey_mexico) shared a video she titled “how the start of our honeymoon is going…” that showed her and her husband Jacob dealing with travel problems at an Atlanta airport. The clip, which Macey captioned “this will be a story we tell our kids one day,” has drawn 8.2 million views, 1.1 million likes, and more than 6,280 comments.

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Macey said in the video that she asked an airport staff member, “I’m sorry, what exactly does this mean? We have to rebook our bags to Atlanta?” An off-screen staff member replied, “You’re missing your flight. I have to rebook you.” On-screen text in that scene read “*about to cry.”

Macey then asked, “Is there anything you can do? Because we’re on our honeymoon.” She added, “I don’t know whether to cry or laugh right now,” and asked, “Are we gonna make our St. Lucia flight?”

Couple describes delay, bag rebooking, and a last-minute gate change before a sprint

Macey later sat on a bench in the airport. On-screen text indicated “*flight got delayed an hour.” She said, “I’m gonna crash out.” Jacob, speaking off-screen, told her, “We’ll be okay.”

Macey showed their feet in white sneakers and explained, “We just tied our shoes because we’re gonna have to sprint the fastest we’ve ever ran.” The video then cut to Macey, Jacob, and other passengers running through a jet bridge and terminal. On-screen text read “*us and everybody else running to make their connecting flight.”

In the video, Jacob checked a screen that displayed “DELTA DEPARTURES.” On-screen text noted “*they changed our gate.” Macey pointed and said, “Up there, babe. E31.” They kept running through the terminal as Macey filmed.

They boarded an automated people mover Macey called the plane train. She asked, “Could this train take any longer?” Jacob replied, “12 more seconds. This sucks.” Macey said, “We’re going to make it.” Jacob answered, “Love your optimism, baby.”

When the train stopped, they rushed off with other passengers. Macey said, “Excuse me.” Jacob added, “Sorry, got a honeymoon to catch.” They hurried up an escalator as Macey said, “Thank you. Excuse me. I’m trying. Go, babe, just go.” Airport delays can turn travel into a frantic race, as one woman experienced on the worst travel day of her entire life when she was deplaned after sitting on the tarmac through a storm.

According to the video, they reached gate E31. On-screen text read “*Jacob waving me down.” Macey ran up and said, “Yeah, we made it! Thank you so much.” Walking down the jet bridge, she stated, “We made it by a hair. I don’t think I’ve ever ran so fast in my life.”

Viewers left a range of remarks under the post. One person wrote, “Hope the suitcases made it too.” Another asked, ““We’re on our honeymoon” why would they care?” A third commented, “You had time to record….”

Someone else wrote, “At this point they owe you money.” Another noted, “The way EVERYONE was running! this has to be the most stressful airport on the planet, what is happening.” One viewer said, “Pilot behind y’all taking his time has me dying.” A further comment read, “This is actually a good thing. A problem came up, you both worked together, supported each other, and won the game. Congratulations.”

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