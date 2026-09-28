Mariana Jofré was six months pregnant when she reported for administrative duty at a precinct in Argentina’s western San Juan province. The 29-year-old pregnant police officer is now recovering at home after her partner’s service weapon discharged and hit her in the back. The shooting took place in the morning at the 34th Precinct in La Bebida, according to The New York Post. The baby is reported to be safe, as doctors said the pregnancy was never at risk.

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The pregnant police officer and her partner, Cristian Albarracín, were reportedly busy handling administrative duties at the time. According to the local prosecutor’s office, Albarracín was handling his service weapon when it discharged and struck Jofré. Jofré received immediate treatment on the scene before being rushed to Rawson Hospital in serious condition. Jofré was later transferred to the CIMYN clinic, as the bullet was still lodged in her body.

Surgeons removed it there, and she was discharged from the hospital just one day after the operation. Jofré’s cousin, Carla Barman, criticized authorities for failing to contact the family in the eight hours after the shooting. “The media were already saying she was stable, even though we knew nothing,” Barman told Telesol. The family’s anger grew as some outlets reported the pregnant police officer had died, yet no one came forward to give them an answer.

Allegedly, the media knew more than the family did for hours

Jofré has served on the force for three years and is married to a fellow police officer. She is also the mother of an eight-year-old daughter. The pregnant police officer reportedly spent four days in hospital and is continuing her recovery at home under medical supervision. Investigators have maintained from the beginning that the shooting was accidental. Albarracín told the prosecutor’s office that he had loaned his weapon to another officer while the two were chasing a crime suspect.

Miracle baby survives after pregnant cop mom is accidentally shot by partner https://t.co/BQdNthE0ka pic.twitter.com/vpiBspEThY — New York Post (@nypost) September 26, 2026

When the officer returned to the station, Albarracín was allegedly unaware the weapon was still loaded. Albarracín was reportedly released on the same day Jofré underwent surgery. However, Albarracín has been reportedly charged with negligent injury and failure to perform the duties of a public official over the shooting of the pregnant police officer. He is also allegedly barred from interfering with the investigation or evidence collection while prosecutors build their case.

His current role within the police department remains unclear. Albarracín remains free while the case moves forward. The case follows another accidental shooting between colleagues in California, where recently released dashcam footage showed a Pasadena officer accidentally shot inside a police parking garage. The police chief blamed out-of-policy horseplay, and the department dismissed the officer who fired.

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