A New Yorker woman says her date mentioned his ex every 5 minutes, so she made him call her. Then the ex walked into the bar

A woman claims to have recently turned a disastrous first date into a full-blown relationship coaching session that ended with the man reportedly reuniting with his ex-girlfriend at the bar. Emily Bonani captured the entire ordeal in a TikTok video, as reported by The Daily Dot. The TikToker began her video by claiming that her first date wouldn’t stop talking about his former partner. She claims she let him vent, hoping he would move on to other topics.

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She then claims the pattern continued, as the man brought up his ex again every five minutes. After the third time, she claims he clearly wished he were on a date with the other woman instead of her. Instead, she decided to pivot her approach entirely. “Realizing I cannot become your ex, I have decided that I will now become something much more valuable,” the TikToker said.

Instead of walking out on the first date, she leaned into the therapist role. She reportedly asked him to break down exactly what happened in his previous relationship so she could offer her perspective on why things went wrong. She claims she eventually told him to pull out his phone and call his ex. The man was hesitant and insisted his ex didn’t want to hear from him.

Despite this, the TikToker claimed to be persistent and convinced his ex wanted to hear from him. “She just wants to hear something different than what you’ve said,” the TikToker told him. They reportedly started by texting, but got no response. They sent a second text, but still got nothing. Finally, they decided to call her, and this time she allegedly picked up. When the TikToker asked if the ex could meet them at the bar, she claims she agreed instantly.

@bananabonani Actually you have a friend for me. I meet him at your wedding ♬ TARENTINO – Labrinth

The ex apparently showed up at the bar while the TikToker was still sitting there with her first date. She described watching the couple reconnect as a strange form of mediation. She claimed that the man and his ex were truly in love and just suffered from poor communication. After she helped them talk through their issues, the TikToker said the pair allegedly got back together.

“I then mediated your relationship,” she said. “Turns out you guys just couldn’t communicate, and now magically you can. Everything solved. You get back together,” the TikToker concluded. The video joins other viral dating stories, like one woman’s four-day influencer visit that had her second-guessing things by the first hike. The TikToker’s caption jokes that the man now owes her a set-up with one of his friends, whom she expects to meet at the couple’s wedding.



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