AEW suffers another tragic loss as the iconic Pac passes away just one day after his final match at forty

Benjamin Satterley, known to fans as Pac, spent more than two decades wrestling for promotions worldwide. The wrestling world is now mourning his sudden loss, as he passed away at the age of 40; this was just one day after his final appearance in the ring. AEW announced his death on Sunday night, according to the New York Post. Pac had just competed at the All Out pay-per-view at the NOW Arena outside Chicago on Saturday night.

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During the event, he faced off against AEW National Champion Andrade in a match that ended in a loss, and he received a respectful handshake in the ring. He also appeared later that night, getting involved in the main event clash between Death Riders leader Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay. AEW has not provided a cause of death or released details about the circumstances of his passing.

The AEW president, Tony Khan, has paid tribute to Pac on X, praising his wrestling knowledge and professionalism, along with his dedication to a sport he traveled the world to pursue. Khan also called him a beloved husband and friend to his many loved ones. “Benjamin Satterley defined excellence,” Khan wrote, before closing with, “May Ben rest in peace.”

The events that led to Pac’s passing are still unknown

The promotion also released a formal statement regarding the loss. AEW noted that the Newcastle upon Tyne native began his career in 2004 and captivated fans worldwide with his high-flying moves. The statement added that he held multiple AEW championships after signing in 2019 and competed in some of the promotion’s most memorable matches.

Before AEW, Satterley performed in WWE as Neville from 2012 to 2018. During that stint, he earned the nickname The Man That Gravity Forgot, as his high-flying offense and signature Black Arrow corkscrew senton made him stand out. During that run, he held the NXT Championship, two NXT Tag Team Championships, and two WWE Cruiserweight Championships.

Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2026

After leaving WWE and spending about a year on the independent circuit, he signed with AEW in 2019. However, the Pac who arrived in AEW looked very different from Neville. He adopted the moniker The Bastard and shifted to a more grinding, physical style that often saw him secure victories with his Brutalizer front-facelock submission. Throughout his tenure in AEW, Pac was the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion and a two-time AEW Trios champion.

He was also a member of Death Triangle alongside Rey Fenix and Penta before eventually joining the Death Riders in late 2025. He remained part of that faction through his final appearance at All Out. AEW recently mourned the death of Andy Williams, who wrestled as The Butcher. Williams passed away at the age of 48 earlier this month after collapsing and striking his head during a match for an independent promotion near Pittsburgh.

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