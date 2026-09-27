A woman says influencers took plates of food for content during a Yankees game. Then she showed what they allegedly did with them after

A TikTok user named Jax, who posts as @thephilosopherqueen, shared a first-person video from Yankee Stadium that she said showed a large amount of food and trash left under premium seats. The post has gained 4 million views and more than 1,200 comments.

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In the video, the camera pans across the floor beneath the seats in what she presented as a premium section. The footage appears to show plates and containers with uneaten food, including shrimp and corn, mixed with discarded packaging and other debris.

Jax attributed the mess to people she called “influencers.” She said they had taken the food for social media “content.” On-screen text in the video reads, “Took plates and plates just for ‘content,’ threw it all under the seat, left it in the 4th.” The video also includes another on-screen statement from Jax: “Jail. Immediate jail.”

On-screen text in the video named section 021B row 6

Another overlay in the video addressed the group directly. It read, “To the ‘influencers’ sitting in Sec 021B row 6, your parents should be ashamed.”

@thephilosopherqueen Imagine having Yankees Legends seats and acting like fools with zero appreciation and utter contempt for those who work so hard to maintain the stadium. People so much more deserving would kill for an experience like this. I hope this reaches you. Also, what are you even influenceing, you took our picture like the silent generation holding an iPad for the first time 🤦‍♀️ In conclusion, Influencer culture is a stain on our society and there needs to be consequences for such disgraceful behavior. ♬ Bad Boys (Theme from Cops) – Inner Circle

Jax wrote in her caption that the people in those seats had been “GIVEN Yankees Legends seats” and were “acting like fools with zero appreciation and utter contempt for those who work so hard to maintain the stadium.” She added that “People so much more deserving would kill for an experience like this.”

She also wrote, “Also, what are you even influenceing, you took our picture like the silent generation holding an iPad for the first time.” She closed the caption by saying, “In conclusion, Influencer culture is a stain on our society and there needs to be consequences for such disgraceful behavior.” This sentiment is echoed by a Pittsburgh restaurant owner who exposed food influencers’ $1800 package and now faces a cease and desist.

Viewers responded in the comments with a mix of questions, skepticism, and criticism of the alleged waste. One commenter focused on the food itself and wrote, “who wastes that many shrimps.” Another asked for names and wrote, “Don’t be shy tell us who.”

One commenter suggested the people involved might not have posted yet. They wrote, “Honestly give it some time they probably have to edit their vid before posting I went though all the latest posting about the Yankees stadium and nothing came up.”

Another commenter questioned the cost and the cleanup. They wrote, “So they paid for all that and then wasted it? I’m sure the stadium or vendor made a small fortune off of them as this isn’t cheap. Omg, someone had to sweep it up and put in a garbage bag, oh no they might die.”

A different commenter said the scene was not unusual. They wrote, “Your acting like this is new at baseball stadiums it’s not.” Another commenter tied the clip to social media habits and wrote, “I hate that social media has encouraged people to be self entitled and greedy. At least with Mukbangs they eat the food.”

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