A Greensboro, North Carolina, mother said she stopped by her apartment on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, around 8 p.m. to pick up her identification before work and found the front door wide open. Cieara Alston, who posts on TikTok as @tweetx22, said two men were inside moving her personal belongings out of the unit at Foxworth Condominiums on Thicket Lane off Yanceyville Street.

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Alston said in her TikTok video that she asked the men what they were doing. She stated the older man, whom she identified as Charles Whack, told her she had been evicted and that he had been hired by the Greensboro Housing Authority to clean out the apartment. She said she told him she had not been evicted and asked for proof.

She claimed he showed her a screenshot on his phone that listed a different address. Alston said she told him they were at the wrong building and the wrong apartment, noting her building was 1201, not 1500. She said his manner then became more confrontational, and she called the police.

Greensboro Housing Authority says a contractor entered the wrong unit during a cleanout

Alston said the men had already taken several items outside before officers arrived, including her bed, her children’s beds, her couch, and a headboard. She stated many of those items had been placed in a dirty truck and had become wet. In her video, she said, “All my sh– in they truck from my two beds, three of my beds, my kids’ bed, my couch. All that sh– is in here in this dirty sh–.”

@tweetx22 On Tuesday, August 4, 2026 around 8pm I stopped by my apartment before going to work to retrieve my identification. When I arrived at my apartment, I found my front door wide open. Upon entering, I saw two men inside my apartment moving and removing my personal belongings. I immediately asked them what they were doing and why they were in my apartment. The older man ( Charles Whack ) told me that I had been evicted. I informed him that I had not been evicted and asked him to provide proof of the eviction. He then stated that he had been hired by Greensboro housing authority to clean out my apartment because of an eviction. When I asked him to show me documentation, he showed me a screenshot containing a completely different address. I immediately informed him that they were at the wrong building and wrong apartment. Despite this, his behavior toward me became increasingly intimidating and confrontational. At that point, I contacted the police. Before the police arrived, the men had already removed several of my belongings, including my bed, my children’s beds, my couch, my headboard, and other personal property. Charles Whack told me that they would put my belongings back. I went outside to inspect where my belongings had been placed and discovered that many of my items had been placed in a dirty truck and had become wet and potentially damaged. I told both men to contact the manager or person who had hired them because my belongings had been damaged. Charles Whack continued to argue with me and remained angry and confrontational despite the fact that they had entered the wrong apartment and removed my belongings. I then returned inside my apartment and noticed that my shoes had been packed into bags. Several pairs of my Nike and Jordan sneakers, along with jewelry, were missing. I asked both men where my belongings were. They told me that my belongings were upstairs, but I later discovered my sneakers but jewelry had been removed. I found most of my jewelry but one of my necklaces was still missing. It took the involvement of the police and my mother before the necklace was returned to me. Charles Whack eventually told my mother that his son had the necklace in the truck. The men moved my belongings back into my apartment, but many of the items had already been damaged. They also left my apartment in a severely disorganized and damaged condition. My property was handled carelessly, including beds being thrown down the stairs and my couch being slid down the steps. There were also visible marks and damage to the floors and walls. At no point did either individual provide me with an apology or take responsibility for what occurred. I am now left with the condition of my personal belongings, the damage to my apartment, and concerned for my family’s safety. I do not feel comfortable having my children and myself continue living in an environment where individuals were able to enter my apartment, remove our belongings, handle our property carelessly, and speak to me in an intimidating and disrespectful manner despite being at the wrong residence. This incident has caused me significant emotional distress. I am extremely hurt and frustrated ! I am hoping and praying that this matter be taken seriously and fully investigated, including how these individuals were given access to my apartment, who authorized them to enter the wrong residence, why my belongings were removed , and who will be held responsible for the damage to my personal property and apartment. #fyp #Fyp #viraltiktok #Greensboronc #fox8news ♬ original sound – Cieara💖

She said she later found her sneakers packed into bags and that jewelry was missing. Alston stated most of the jewelry was recovered, but one necklace was returned only after police and her mother became involved. She said Charles Whack later told her mother that his son had the necklace in the truck.

Alston posted doorbell-camera footage that she said showed the men carrying furniture down the stairs and handling items roughly, including a mattress and headboard. A man with her in the video commented that they were throwing pillows and other items down. She pointed to marks she said were left on the floors and walls.

In a later TikTok clip she posted of a Fox 8 video report, reporter Justin Lundy said Alston showed him damage that was still visible days later. She told the station the beds still had dirt and dried wetness and that she believed a hole had been ripped so a mattress could be dragged down the steps. She also said the men yanked a television cord from the socket and that a prong was missing. Alston told the reporter the apartment smelled because food had been thrown out.

Greensboro Housing Authority, which manages the property, sent FOX 8 a statement. The agency said a contractor “mistakenly entered the wrong unit while performing authorized cleanout work on a previously vacated unit that GHA was preparing to be leased.”

It said that once the mistake was identified, the contractor stopped work and returned the items that had been removed. GHA added that it was continuing to work with the resident and appropriate parties and that it “sincerely apologize[d] for what occurred.”

FOX 8 reported the contractor worked for Quality Property Services LLC, based in Greensboro. The station said the company owner stated the contractor who made the mistake had been terminated. The owner also said compensation had been offered. Alston told the outlet that she declined that offer and planned to take legal action.

In her original TikTok caption, Alston wrote that she did not feel comfortable remaining in the apartment after the incident and that it had caused her significant emotional distress. She said she was “hoping and praying that this matter be taken seriously and fully investigated, including how these individuals were given access to my apartment, who authorized them to enter the wrong residence, why my belongings were removed, and who will be held responsible for the damage to my personal property and apartment.”

Viewers of the first video questioned how the men obtained entry. One commenter asked how they had the key. Alston replied that they were given the master key but that she still did not understand why no maintenance worker or property manager went with them to confirm they were in the right building and apartment. For homeowners, the shock of a mistaken service can be profound, as a Florida woman discovered when she returned to find her driveway dug up.

Another commenter wrote that evictions never load items onto a moving truck. A third commenter said it seemed like a robbery because evicted belongings are normally placed on the curb, not put in a truck, and asked where the items were being taken. Alston replied that the man first told her it was an eviction and that she later learned it was a trash-out for someone who had been evicted and then gotten back into their own apartment.

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