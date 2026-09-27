A Greensboro, North Carolina, mother said she stopped by her apartment on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, around 8 p.m. to pick up her identification before work and found the front door wide open. Cieara Alston, who posts on TikTok as @tweetx22, said two men were inside moving her personal belongings out of the unit at Foxworth Condominiums on Thicket Lane off Yanceyville Street.
Alston said in her TikTok video that she asked the men what they were doing. She stated the older man, whom she identified as Charles Whack, told her she had been evicted and that he had been hired by the Greensboro Housing Authority to clean out the apartment. She said she told him she had not been evicted and asked for proof.
She claimed he showed her a screenshot on his phone that listed a different address. Alston said she told him they were at the wrong building and the wrong apartment, noting her building was 1201, not 1500. She said his manner then became more confrontational, and she called the police.
Greensboro Housing Authority says a contractor entered the wrong unit during a cleanout
Alston said the men had already taken several items outside before officers arrived, including her bed, her children’s beds, her couch, and a headboard. She stated many of those items had been placed in a dirty truck and had become wet. In her video, she said, “All my sh– in they truck from my two beds, three of my beds, my kids’ bed, my couch. All that sh– is in here in this dirty sh–.”
She said she later found her sneakers packed into bags and that jewelry was missing. Alston stated most of the jewelry was recovered, but one necklace was returned only after police and her mother became involved. She said Charles Whack later told her mother that his son had the necklace in the truck.
Alston posted doorbell-camera footage that she said showed the men carrying furniture down the stairs and handling items roughly, including a mattress and headboard. A man with her in the video commented that they were throwing pillows and other items down. She pointed to marks she said were left on the floors and walls.
In a later TikTok clip she posted of a Fox 8 video report, reporter Justin Lundy said Alston showed him damage that was still visible days later. She told the station the beds still had dirt and dried wetness and that she believed a hole had been ripped so a mattress could be dragged down the steps. She also said the men yanked a television cord from the socket and that a prong was missing. Alston told the reporter the apartment smelled because food had been thrown out.
Greensboro Housing Authority, which manages the property, sent FOX 8 a statement. The agency said a contractor “mistakenly entered the wrong unit while performing authorized cleanout work on a previously vacated unit that GHA was preparing to be leased.”
It said that once the mistake was identified, the contractor stopped work and returned the items that had been removed. GHA added that it was continuing to work with the resident and appropriate parties and that it “sincerely apologize[d] for what occurred.”
FOX 8 reported the contractor worked for Quality Property Services LLC, based in Greensboro. The station said the company owner stated the contractor who made the mistake had been terminated. The owner also said compensation had been offered. Alston told the outlet that she declined that offer and planned to take legal action.
In her original TikTok caption, Alston wrote that she did not feel comfortable remaining in the apartment after the incident and that it had caused her significant emotional distress. She said she was “hoping and praying that this matter be taken seriously and fully investigated, including how these individuals were given access to my apartment, who authorized them to enter the wrong residence, why my belongings were removed, and who will be held responsible for the damage to my personal property and apartment.”
Viewers of the first video questioned how the men obtained entry. One commenter asked how they had the key. Alston replied that they were given the master key but that she still did not understand why no maintenance worker or property manager went with them to confirm they were in the right building and apartment. For homeowners, the shock of a mistaken service can be profound, as a Florida woman discovered when she returned to find her driveway dug up.
Another commenter wrote that evictions never load items onto a moving truck. A third commenter said it seemed like a robbery because evicted belongings are normally placed on the curb, not put in a truck, and asked where the items were being taken. Alston replied that the man first told her it was an eviction and that she later learned it was a trash-out for someone who had been evicted and then gotten back into their own apartment.
Published: Sep 27, 2026 01:45 pm