A 28 year old boxer says doctors told him his agonising back pain just needed protein shakes, but it turned out to be a rare blood cancer

28-year-old Oliver Famili was told by doctors to simply drink protein shakes to manage his severe back pain. What started as a holiday discomfort quickly spiraled into a nightmare, as the keen boxer found himself bed-bound and in agony. It turned out he wasn’t just dealing with a sports injury, but a rare blood cancer called multiple myeloma.

Recommended Videos

As reported by LAD Bible, the diagnosis was a one in five million chance for someone his age. While most people diagnosed with this condition are over 65, Oliver was living with 11 undiagnosed fractures in his spine. The plasma cells were essentially chipping away at his bones, yet medical professionals repeatedly dismissed his concerns as muscular pain.

He recalled his experience, stating, “I kept checking myself into hospitals, for doctor’s appointments, and it was getting to a point where I couldn’t get out of bed. Doctors kept saying ‘look, it’s nothing to worry about. It’s muscular.’ They even told me to just drink protein shakes and all this different stuff.”

He was told the cancer was in 50% of his blood

Oliver eventually took matters into his own hands by refusing to leave Watford General Hospital until he received proper answers. His persistence paid off when a PET scan revealed the extent of the damage to his spine.

He was told the cancer was in 50% of his blood, and he faced a grim prognosis, even being sent home to spend what was expected to be his final Christmas with family. “Obviously, you hear about cancer, and I felt so weak. I was on morphine and other drugs. To be honest, it felt like the end,” he said.

Multiple myeloma is a tricky disease because it doesn’t form a single lump or tumor. It reportedly targets areas where bone marrow is active, like the ribs, skull, and spine. Because it is so rare in younger people, it is notoriously difficult to detect. Oliver eventually sought specialized care at the University College Hospital in London, where he began a grueling journey of chemotherapy and stem cell transplants.

He later became one of the first people in the world to undergo a revolutionary CAR T-cell therapy in 2022. This immunotherapy re-engineers a patient’s own white blood cells to hunt down and destroy cancer cells. The treatment was a success, leading to three years of remission. During this time, he managed to build a business from his hospital bed, get married, and welcome a son.

Though he has since relapsed and is currently undergoing a new clinical immunotherapy trial, Oliver refuses to let his condition define him. He has successfully returned to the ring, fighting at the O2 Arena in 2023, and he is now setting his sights on a Misfits Boxing event.

He remains incredibly open about the frustration of his initial misdiagnosis. As he noted, “With me, the doctors have admitted they got it wrong. Even now, that still upsets me. The fact I had 11 fractures, it should’ve never happened.”

Despite the daily pain and the knowledge that his condition is incurable, Oliver is focused on the future. He wants to show others that a cancer diagnosis doesn’t have to be a death sentence. By sharing his story, he hopes to provide the same inspiration he once searched for online. He is determined to keep fighting, not just in the ring, but for the chance to grow old with his son.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy