A Columbus resident discovered a dog left alone inside a marked Butler County Sheriff’s Office K-9 supervisor vehicle during the night, leading to multiple 911 calls. The situation came to light after the resident, who was walking her own dog, reportedly heard loud barking coming from a black Dodge Durango parked nearby. She captured the incident on video and posted it to TikTok, where she expressed her frustration with the situation.

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As reported by BroBible, the creator explained in her post that the animal had been left inside the vehicle for hours and sounded clearly distressed. “This is f***** crazy,” the creator says as she approaches the car in the video. “That’s wild.” She stated that she called 911 twice before Columbus police arrived on the scene to address the report.

According to her account, the vehicle was eventually turned on with an officer inside once the police responded. She noted that the police response was reasonable, but she maintained that the initial treatment of the animal was unacceptable. “Leaving your dog alone in a vehicle overnight is never acceptable, working K9 dog or not,” she wrote. “This poor baby was crying and barking for hours.”

The TikToker encouraged others to take action when they see something wrong

The video sparked a significant reaction from viewers who found the incident deeply concerning. Many commenters expressed their anger regarding the safety of the animal, with one writing, “This is heartbreaking though. STOP LEAVING ANIMALS IN VEHICLES PLEASE!!!”

@fleckorion I called 911. This is not okay in any circumstance. Thankfully, the local police department responded somewhat quickly, after I called 911 twice. This Butler County (Ohio) K9 officer was in severe distress after being left in the vehicle overnight. Columbus police responded in a reasonable manner and the vehicle has since been turned on with an officer inside. Leaving your dog alone in a vehicle overnight is never acceptable, working K9 dog or not. This poor baby was crying and barking for hours. #dog #dogsoftiktok #k9 #police #workingdog ♬ original sound – Fleck Orion

Beyond the immediate welfare of the dog, many people who viewed the footage began questioning why a Butler County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was located in Columbus. The distance between the two locations is roughly two hours, which left many observers confused about the officer’s presence in the city.

One viewer noted, “Hmm, I live in Butler County and am very interested to know why one of our county cruisers is at a hotel in Cbus.” Another commenter added, “Butler County is like 2 hours away from Columbus too; wtf is he doing there.”

The creator emphasized that the dog’s status as a working K-9 does not excuse the conditions it was kept in. One commenter echoed this sentiment, pointing out the rank of the officer involved. “And the officer is a supervisor. Shameful,” they wrote.

The creator of the video used her platform to encourage others to take action when they see something wrong. In the text overlay of her video, she wrote, “Never be afraid to speak up.” She reiterated her stance in the caption, stating, “I called 911. This is not okay in any circumstance.”

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