Instagram’s new blur tool lets you hide your partner’s face in a photo, and some users say that’s the most humiliating part of dating

Instagram has introduced a new Pixel effect that allows you to blur specific people or objects in your photos using a simple text prompt. If you have noticed an influx of pixelated faces in your feed, it is likely this new tool is at work rather than a glitch with your phone. While the feature is designed to give you more control over your content, it has sparked a heated debate about its use in romantic relationships.

Recommended Videos

As reported by LAD Bible, the process is fairly straightforward. Instead of using stickers or messy drawing tools to cover up a face, you simply use a text prompt to tell the app exactly who or what you want to obscure. This makes it a powerful option for creators who want to protect the privacy of strangers in the background of their shots or for parents who want to share photos without revealing their children’s identities.

One user noted, “This is actually a great feature for parents who don’t want to share their children.” But despite these practical uses, the internet has quickly latched onto a more controversial application. The feature has become the newest, and perhaps most awkward, way to perform a soft launch.

Some users are completely against the new feature

A soft launch is the common practice of hinting that you are seeing someone without fully revealing their identity, often by showing a stray hand or a pair of shoes in the corner of a frame. Now, instead of a subtle crop, you can simply post a photo where your partner looks like they have been captured on a low-resolution 1990s security camera.

Instagram now lets you blur people in your stories to help ‘soft launch’ a relationship



The new AI tool lets you choose exactly how pixelated they are pic.twitter.com/qAZhgoqEPM — Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 25, 2026

The reaction to this has been intense. Some users feel that using the tool to hide a partner is inherently disrespectful or bizarre. One person argued, “If you are going to blur someone, then don’t post the person in the first place.”

Another commenter was even more blunt, stating, “Imagine being in a relationship, and your girl says let’s take a photo. Next day, you see it on her Instagram and your face is blurred.” The consensus among many critics is that if you feel the need to hide someone, you should probably just keep them off your profile entirely.

One user took a particularly strong stance, saying, “Don’t post at all! If you have to blur someone just to ‘soft launch’ the relationship, maybe the relationship doesn’t need to be on Instagram in the first place. Instagram and its weird updates nobody asked for.” Another commenter added, “Unless you post progressive unblurring in back-to-back stories as a whimsical bit, it’s just a humiliation ritual.”

Instagram itself has not explicitly encouraged using the tool for these kinds of relationship games. In their official announcement, the company wrote, “Soft launching? We got you. Use the Pixel effect in Stories and edit the prompt to call out what you want pixelated – like ‘the person on the right.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy