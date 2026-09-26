An Atlanta man allegedly walked out of Publix with beer without paying, then investigators traced his truck back to the police department

An off-duty Atlanta detective allegedly walked out of a grocery store with a case of beer without paying and then used his undercover department vehicle to drive home. Ronald Sluss, who works for the Atlanta Police Department, is accused of taking a 12-pack of SweetWater IPA from a Publix in Canton.

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As reported by the NY Post, the incident started when the store manager noticed Sluss moving through the checkout area. According to investigators, Sluss was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, and a T-shirt.

He was reportedly seen on surveillance footage carrying the beer while holding what looked like a receipt, but the manager became suspicious when he realized no payment had actually occurred. The manager followed him out into the parking lot and managed to snap a photo of the vehicle.

Authorities reportedly noted a strong odor of alcohol on his breath

When the manager called 911 to report the theft, he had no idea he was dealing with a member of law enforcement. The vehicle was nondescript, which made the initial investigation a bit more difficult for the local authorities. Once they were able to trace the truck back to the Atlanta Police Department, supervisors quickly identified the man as one of their own detectives.

Canton, Georgia — September 16, 2026 — Atlanta Police Department Detective Ronald Sluss was arrested after Cherokee County authorities accused him of taking a 12-pack of SweetWater IPA beer from a Publix without paying.



According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrest… pic.twitter.com/n4nx7eEKLk — Police Incidents (@PoliceIncident) September 26, 2026

When deputies arrived at his home to confront him, they noted a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Investigators also reported that the undercover truck itself smelled like alcohol. One customer at the supermarket told WSBTV, “That’s crazy. I mean, what else could you think?” Another shopper added, “I would think he would know what he did is a bad idea.” A third customer described the incident simply as a “bad choice” by Sluss.

The Atlanta Police Department has since responded to the incident by reportedly placing the detective in a non-enforcement status. On top of that, while he remains employed by the department at this time, he is no longer working in the field as the Office of Professional Standards conducts an investigation.

The department released a statement regarding the situation, noting, “It is to be noted that the Atlanta Police Department takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, and officers are expected to abide by the highest standards of our profession.”

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