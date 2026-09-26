A man left an $11 tip on a $220 bill, and his server reportedly wrote back that ‘maybe you should consider eating fast food’

A server reportedly left a stinging note on a customer receipt after being tipped $11 on a $220 bill. The incident, which was shared by TikTok creator @captain.t.roll, has ignited a massive debate online about tipping etiquette and service expectations. The video has already reached one million views and attracted over 14,000 comments.

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As reported by the Daily Dot, the situation began when the creator and two friends visited a recently opened restaurant. They enjoyed a full meal consisting of appetizers, entrees, and dessert. Because they ordered so many courses, the server made quite a few trips to their table. The creator acknowledged this extra effort but maintained that serving customers is simply part of the job, especially at a new venue where the staff is expected to handle a certain workload.

When the bill arrived, the total came to $220 before tax. The creator decided to leave an $11 tip, bringing the total payment to $251.35. He felt this was a fair amount to leave for the service provided. The server, however, clearly did not agree.

The server was not happy with the tip

Upon receiving the signed receipt back, the creator reportedly discovered a message written in red ink at the bottom. The message read, “If you can only afford a 5% tip, then maybe you should consider eating fast food and stop wasting the server’s time. This is our JOB!”

@captain.t.roll The entitlement is crazy. This server is saying that my tip is too small and that if I can’t afford a big tip, I need to go eat fast food. They even went so far as to write a negative message on my receipt. #receipt #tipping ♬ original sound – captain.t.roll

The reaction to the video was completely split, with commenters landing on two very different sides of the argument. Some people were firmly in the creator’s corner. One commenter wrote, “I would ask back for the receipt and adjust it to $0.00 tipping. DO NOT ALLOW ANYONE TO BULLY, GUILT, OR PRESSURE YOU INTO TIPPING. TIPPING IS NOT MANDATORY.” Another person shared a similar sentiment and wrote, “Normalize leaving $0, tipping is NOT mandatory.”

On the other hand, plenty of viewers thought the creator was completely out of line. They argued that an $11 tip on a $220 bill is significantly lower than standard expectations. One commenter was particularly blunt, writing, “You had a bill for $220 and left an $11 tip?????! Yeah, you’re in the wrong; the server has every right to be mad.”

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