A man paid extra for his seat, found a couple already occupying his row, then heard why they wanted him to move

A TikTok video from Jourdan Davis has drawn hundreds of thousands of views after he described finding a stranger in his paid window seat on a five-hour flight. The man had a broken arm in a cast, and his wife asked Davis to take the middle seat instead, as she said sitting there was uncomfortable for her husband.

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Davis says he refused, and a flight attendant asked the wife to give Davis her aisle seat and take the middle herself. Davis says he agreed to the swap, but the woman declined, as she said she needed the aisle seat to stretch her legs. The attendant then asked if anyone else would volunteer a window seat, but nobody did.

The man eventually moved to the middle seat, and Davis took his window seat. However, Davis claims the man made a point to “moan and groan” the entire flight. This entire account comes solely from Davis, and there is no independent confirmation from the couple or the airline. Commenters were quick to weigh in on who was in the wrong.

The comments section leaned heavily toward Davis, as most of those weighing in felt a broken arm didn’t change who paid for the window seat. The response echoes the backlash a TikToker faced for refusing to leave a stranger’s window seat on a separate flight.

One commenter wrote, “Broken arm or not, you paid for your seat,” and wished airlines would post a sign banning seat switch requests before passengers board. Another zeroed in on the wife’s refusal, writing that “even the wife doesn’t sit in the middle” for her husband and questioning why a stranger should.

Others said the couple should have sorted out the injury with the airline first

A separate group of commenters focused less on who owned the window seat and more on how the couple handled the injury. Some argued that a genuine medical need should be raised with the airline before boarding, not with a stranger standing in the aisle.

One commenter wrote that the couple “could have spoken with someone at check-in” if a new seat was actually medically necessary. Another said their family flew home after a car accident on vacation, with the commenter in a wheelchair and their mom in a neck collar. According to the comment, the family “paid to select seats that would be comfortable.”

Under U.S. Department of Transportation rules, airlines must assign a seat that meets a passenger’s disability-related needs when asked, and that can include a temporary disability. The department advises passengers to make that request when booking. However, the seat has to be one that isn’t already assigned to another passenger.

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