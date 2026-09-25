‘It was fight or die’: A 12-year-old came face-to-face with a black bear in his backyard, then remembered exactly what he’d been taught to do

A 12-year-old boy in Washington state successfully fought off a black bear by gouging its eyes during a dangerous encounter in his own backyard. Robin Westgate was retrieving a bowl from his family orchard when he unexpectedly came face to face with a mother bear protecting her cub.

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As reported by the NY Post, the situation escalated quickly after the boy and the bear startled each other. The beast reportedly charged at him twice, leaving puncture wounds on his hip. Robin Westgate knew he had to act fast to survive. He later explained the situation by saying, “It was fight or die.” He added, “I didn’t really have an option. The bear bit onto my wrist, and I slammed my hand and thumb into her eye.”

Because black bears are common in his neighborhood near the Canadian border, Robin had been taught exactly how to handle such a situation. Having that prior knowledge clearly paid off in a massive way. After the initial struggle, the mama bear charged toward the boy’s father, Noah Westgate. The father immediately shifted into what he called a code red mode to protect his son. He noted that he felt a sense of relief when the animal turned its attention toward him instead of his son.

His father reportedly punched the bear

Noah Westgate stepped up to defend his child against the bear attack. He recalled the moment of impact and said, “She crunches into my hand right at the moment that I land the hardest punch of my life.” That powerful right hook was enough to scare the animal away. The family’s daughter, Riverley, played a key role as well because she heard her brother’s cries for help. She mentioned, “I’m just glad that I was outside and heard him and that the injuries weren’t worse,” as KING reports.

NATIONAL: A 12-year-old boy fought off an angry mama bear that attacked him in his backyard by gouging the bear’s eye, punching and screaming. pic.twitter.com/Gtx3ZTXTGQ — WBBJ7News (@WBBJ7News) September 24, 2026

Robin Westgate mentioned that while the encounter was terrifying, it does not change his perspective on the overall danger posed by the wildlife in the area. He said, “The only thing that changed is now I know I can trust myself.” His father is understandably proud of how the situation was handled. Noah Westgate stated, “I’m a proud papa that my 12-year-old son stood his ground against a black bear.”

State wildlife workers have since confirmed that the bear has returned to the area. They managed to snap a photo of the animal, and while a trap has been set, the bear remains at large for now. The Westgate family is taking extra precautions and plans to carry bear spray whenever they are in their backyard.

Wildlife officials note that bear attacks in Washington state occur less than once per year. However, urban sprawl is contributing to more frequent encounters between humans and bears. This is especially true at this time of year as the animals look to fatten up before their winter hibernation.

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