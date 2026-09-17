A TikToker refused to leave a stranger’s window seat on a flight, then told the woman whose seat it was that she had a bad attitude

A TikTok video showing a heated seat dispute on a flight has reignited conversation around one of air travel’s most common headaches. As detailed by the Daily Dot, the clip, posted by creator @daniela.official_, shows a confrontation between the creator and a fellow passenger who was already seated in 7A on a flight from Port of Spain to Cleveland.

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The video begins mid-argument, with both parties claiming the window seat was theirs. The woman in 7A maintained the seat was hers and attempted to show her boarding pass to the flight attendant, making clear she did not know the TikToker and that this was not a case of friends trying to sit together.

When the flight attendant arrived to mediate, he reportedly repeated the seat number to the creator multiple times, but she stood her ground and said she was not getting up. Airlines currently operate under strict zero-tolerance policies for unruly behavior, and ignoring crew instructions can carry serious consequences, including being barred from future flights.

The internet mostly sided with the other passenger

The flight attendant eventually offered the creator an aisle seat or another open spot to resolve the standoff. She agreed to move, but not before telling the other passenger she had a bad attitude, to which the woman replied that the creator looked like she had a bad attitude herself. The other woman agreed to move as well, and the flight attendant spelled out the correct seat number for the creator before she finally relocated.

Reaction online was largely critical of the creator. As of publication, the video had drawn more than 150,900 likes and 13,300 comments, with one viewer writing that it was audacious to act like a victim after posting the footage. Other commenters argued that the woman in the window seat started out calm and that the creator’s refusal to move turned the situation into a spectacle, while another pointed out that window seats often cost more, which only added to the sense of entitlement in trying to take one.

Whether the confrontation was genuine or staged remains unclear. Some commenters noted that the creator frequently posts content designed to provoke strong reactions, and it is not possible to independently verify whether the exchange was scripted, a caveat that echoes other unverified viral clips circulating.

According to Citizen Daily Post, standard etiquette for seat disputes involves politely verifying boarding passes first, and informing a flight attendant if the other passenger refuses to move rather than attempting to resolve the situation directly. Flight attendants are trained to handle these disputes and will typically secure the seat a passenger paid for or a comparable alternative.

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